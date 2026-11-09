(Photo: Suad Kamardeen/unsplash, Inset: greenleaf123/Getty Images) Entrepreneurship by Selena Hill Chasity Monroe Named New CEO Of The Mane Choice The Florida A&M graduate and beauty entrepreneur will lead the brand’s expansion into wellness, hair growth technology, and new product innovation.







Chasity Monroe has been tapped as the CEO of The Mane Choice, bringing her corporate beauty experience to the future of the textured haircare brand.

The Florida A&M University (FAMU) graduate will lead the multimillion-dollar beauty brand through its next phase of growth, including a brand refresh, expanded wellness offerings, and investments in hair growth technology. She succeeds Courtney Adeleye, a former nurse who launched the brand with just $500 in 2013. Within six years, it was generating more than $100 million in annual sales. In 2019, MAV Beauty Brands acquired The Mane Choice in a deal reportedly worth $61.5 million, according to WWD.

Monroe’s appointment marks another milestone in a career spanning corporate leadership and entrepreneurship. She earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in business administration from FAMU’s School of Business and Industry before beginning her professional career at Procter & Gamble. There, she worked with several brands within Clairol’s portfolio, including Nice ‘N Easy, Natural Instincts, Herbal Essences, and Balsam. Before joining The Mane Choice, Monroe also served as CEO and chief innovation officer of Afro Unicorn Magical Tresses, according to Business of Fashion.

She transitioned into entrepreneurship in 2022, founding Pink Noire Beauty Supply & Cosmetics in Memphis, Tennessee. The business was inspired partly by her personal experiences with postpartum alopecia and her journey transitioning from chemically relaxed hair to her natural texture. Those experiences helped Monroe recognize opportunities to better serve consumers with textured hair.

“I didn’t choose the entrepreneurial life; the entrepreneurial life chose me, even through kind of my corporate experience,” Monroe told AfroTech.

In her new position, Monroe will oversee revenue growth, retail expansion, consumer engagement, and product development. She will also guide the evolution of signature collections, including The Alpha Line and Tropical Moringa, while developing wellness-focused offerings and exploring new hair growth technology.

“This has always been really, really important for me, knowing how we value hair and how that can be a way of self-expression and bringing that science back into it,” Monroe told AfroTech. “Bringing education is absolutely what has kind of been a driving force in me choosing to be in this industry and specifically in this type of role.”

The company’s upcoming direction includes products and regimens addressing hair and wellness concerns associated with postpartum changes, polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), perimenopause, and menopause. Monroe also disclosed that The Mane Choice is pursuing a technology patent that could introduce new possibilities to the textured haircare market.

The company’s products are currently available through major retailers, including Target, Walmart, Sally Beauty, and Amazon. The company plans new product launches for 2027.

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