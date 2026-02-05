News by Sharelle B. McNair OpenAI President Exposed As Mega MAGA Donor. Now There’s A Growing Campaign To Cancel ChatGPT Brockman’s exposure as a Trump supporter is just another example of some of the world’s most profound tech leaders cozying up to the president as American voters witnessed the likes of Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg of Meta and TikTok’s Zhang Yiming cheering him on.







Reports reveal Greg Brockman, co-founder and president of ChatGPT’s parent company OpenAI, and his wife, Anna, made massive donations to President Donald Trump and “MAGA Inc.” super PAC, equaling $25 million, The Verge reports.

Now, there is a growing call to cancel the beloved AI system for good.

Brockman’s exposure is just another example of some of the world’s most prominent tech leaders getting on the president’s good side, as American voters witnessed the likes of Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg, and TikTok’s Zhang Yiming cheering Trump on during the 2025 inauguration. There were similar campaigns to have those platforms crossed off as well, but for ChatGPT, the stakes are a little higher.

AI has provided positive resources for many, but with popularity comes the risk of harmful exposure. For example, AI has been used by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents to attack and harass both legal and illegal immigrants as well as U.S. citizens. A recent report revealed that Amazon’s Ring secretly dialed back its privacy policy, which banned police access to private videos, and that footage was made accessible to federal agencies.

OpenAI is doing something similar—ICE is using its technology to screen job applicants for its deportation operations. Historian, author, and co-founder of The School of Moral Ambition, Rutger Bergman, sounded the alarm about the initiative and offered ways to stop it.

In a video posted on LinkedIn, Bergman says, “one of the most impactful things you can do to fight ICE and stand up to Trump is to cancel your ChatGPT account.” He also exposed how OpenAI has led efforts, with other Silicon Valley leaders, to oppose stricter AI laws and attacked politicians who favor them.

In a lengthy post, Bergman offered alternatives to ChatGPT and highlighted the damage already done, given Brockman’s support for Trump.

“They’ve already dropped from 87% market share to 65% in a single year. They spend three dollars for every dollar they bring in. Their entire business model depends on you believing there’s no alternative,” Bergman wrote.

“But Claude exists, Gemini exists, open-source alternatives like Confer, Alpine, and Lumo exist, and most people who try them say they’re just as good or better.”

Social media influencer Blakely Neiman Thornton also touched on why the world should dial back its reliance on software. In hilarious ways, Thornton pushed the narrative that ChatGPT sponsors illiteracy and Nazis as another reason to cancel the platform.

“They are our dementia-riddled dictator’s biggest donor and currently collaborating with his cadre of murderous, insecure bigots to terrorize hardworking immigrants, detain children and murder U.S. citizens,” he said.

He also exposed how OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has put the company in $96 billion in debt, with the software not far behind.

“Much like that ragged, chlamydia-riddled Chucky doll, ChatGPT is deep in debt. Extremely vulnerable to boycott,” the influencer said.

“Even if you’re too goddam lazy to Google, you can still f*** these bastards over by using Gemini or Claude. Delete ChatGPT….if you’re too lazy to stop using a Nazi-sponsored chatbot, well then you, much like our democracy currently, can rot!”

RELATED CONTENT: OpenAI Wants To Be A Data Hub With ChatGPT Health