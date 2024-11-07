News by Daniel Johnson Chauncy Glover, Award-Winning Journalist, Unexpectedly Dies At 39 Chauncy Glover, an Emmy-award winning journalist and news anchor for CBS affiliate KCAL, died unexpectedly.







Chauncy Glover, an Emmy-Award winning journalist and news anchor for CBS affiliate KCAL, died unexpectedly on Nov. 5, according to a statement released by his family.

According to CBS News, Glover joined the KCAL newsroom in October 2023 after spending eight years as an anchor at Houston’s KTRC-13 station, an ABC affiliate.

There, Glover became the first Black male main evening host in the station’s history. Glover’s family told the outlet that broadcast journalism was a lifelong passion of his, going back to when he was just five years old.

According to the family’s prepared statement, “We, Sherry and Robert Glover, along with Chauncy’s beloved family, are devastated by the unimaginable loss of our beloved Chauncy,” the Glover family wrote. “He was more than a son and brother—he was a beacon of light in our lives and a true hero to his community.”

Their statement continued, “Chauncy’s compassion and dedication to helping others, especially through the Chauncy Glover Project, changed countless lives and inspired so many young men to pursue their dreams. His talent, warmth, and vision left an imprint on everyone who knew him, and the world is dimmer without him.”

According to CBS News, Glover started the Chauncy Glover Project after he saw a teenager die on the street when he was working for Detroit’s WDIV station.

Glover’s passion project was aimed at helping teenage boys to develop into upstanding men, with emphasis on dressing for success, manhood, etiquette, college readiness, public speaking, and community service.

Glover moved the program to Houston once he was hired by ABC-13, and to date, Glover’s program has helped send over 350 Black and other boys of color to college and has mentored over 1,000 young men.

The family asked for privacy in the close of their statement, and expressed they found comfort in the sympathy they received from those who knew and loved their son.

“While we grieve this profound loss, we are comforted by the outpouring of love and memories shared by those who knew Chauncy as the passionate, gifted soul he was,” the family wrote. “We kindly ask for privacy as we mourn and honor his incredible legacy. He was taken from us far too soon, but his impact will be felt forever.”

