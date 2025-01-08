Food by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Chef Alexander Smalls ‘Graced The Table’ With Children’s Book Inspired By His Southern Upbringing Chef Alexander Smalls' 'When Alexander Graced The Table' is available to buy now.







Chef Alexander Smalls is revealing more into the upbringing that shaped his taste through a new children’s book.

The chef became famous for infusing his South Carolina roots in dishes loved from down South to Dubai. Now, he details his “origin story” to a tinier audience in When Alexander Graced The Table (Simon & Schuster, $19.99), released on Jan. 7.

Co-written by Smalls and New York Times best-selling author Denene Millner, and illustrated by Frank Morrison, the book is published through Millner’s imprint Denene Millner Books.

It celebrates family and the traditions one fosters within and beyond it.

The story focuses on a young Smalls as his family prepares for Sunday dinner, an after-church tradition of many Black and Southern households in the United States. In the book, Smalls prepares to showcase his own dish at the dinner table that everyone will enjoy.

Families will learn more about Small’s ingrained passion for Southern comfort meals as well as values of family and togetherness.

Smalls has appeared on The Today Show, Top Chef, and Food Network to delight with bites inspired by his life. Smalls has also used his platform to promote diverse eats on a global scale, creating the first contemporary modern African Dining Hall in Dubai. The James Beard award-winner earned a Grammy and Tony award for his operatic singing in a cast recording of “Porgy and Bess.”

The celebrity chef and acclaimed singer spoke to People about how this book gives a glimpse into his childhood.

“When Alexander Graced the Table is a love letter to my parents, Alexander and Johnnie Mae Smalls, my upbringing in a close-knit Southern family, our Gullah Geechie culture and customs and, of course, my delight in using food to build community and connection,” explained the 72-year-old.

“It really is a children’s depiction of my origin story, one that I’ve long wanted to bring to the page.”

According to a press release, the book’s title pays homage to Smalls memoir and cookbook, Grace The Table. However, the children’s novel allows a new audience to develop a love for cooking while learning of Black Southern culture. Moreover, parents and kids alike can recreate Smalls’ recipe featured in the book, his Lemon Ice Box Pie with meringue.

“The bonus is that children everywhere will be able to read this story and think about all the ways that same love that encouraged and enriched me as a child runs through their families, too,” Smalls told People. “And they’re going to love that recipe for the Lemon Ice Box Pie!”

The lated Cicely Tyson called the project “a brilliant and fascinating portrait of Southern Comfort.”

When Alexander Graced The Table is available now through multiple book retailers.

