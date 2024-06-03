Sports by Stacy Jackson Sky Guard Chennedy Clark Questions Caitlin Clark’s Skills, Defends Foul WNBA Ruled A Flagrant-1 Violation Saturday's contest marked both the Chicago Sky's and the Indiana Fever's first game in the Commissioner's Cup.









In the aftermath of a clash between WNBA guards Chennedy Carter of the Chicago Sky and Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever during Saturday’s game, tensions continue to escalate.

The incident in which Carter committed a foul play against Clark sparked a heated exchange on social media, with Carter questioning the Fever rookie’s abilities beyond three-point shooting.

Carter wrote on Threads, “& that’s that on that cause beside three point shooting what does she bring to the table man.”

The comment was allegedly a direct response to a play where Clark was sent to the ground after Carter took a jump shot before reportedly shoulder-checking Clark ahead of an inbound attempt. ESPN reported that after reviewing the play, the WNBA upgraded Carter’s foul to a flagrant-1 violation.

Addressing the game’s physical nature, Clark stated, “I grew up playing basketball with the boys, so, like, it’s always been physical and feisty…You gotta find a way to hold your own.”

Fever coach Christie Sides took to social media to condemn Carter’s actions as “unacceptable” and question the league. “When will the consistent complaints be heard?!?” she wrote. “Something has to be done!”

This is unacceptable @wnba

When will the consistent complaints be heard?!? Something has to be done! https://t.co/QVf1vHA5l4 — Christie Sides (@ChristieSides) June 1, 2024

Carter, however, has defended her gameplay against critics, dismissing calls for an “enforcer” to protect Clark. “We grown asf & y’all talking about enforcer man gtfoh, hoop or shut up,” she wrote on X. Athlon Sports reported that fans have suggested Sides and the Fever acquire a player like Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors to safeguard Clark during games.

we grown asf & y’all talking about enforcer 😂 man gtfoh , hoop or shut up …. — H O L L Y W O O D 🛬 (@ChennedyCarter) June 2, 2024

ESPN noted Clark’s approach to the situation as she stated, “It is what it is. I feel like I’m just at the point where you accept it and don’t retaliate…I’m trying not to let it bother me.”

Angel Reese, who celebrated with Carter after the foul, was fined $1,000 for failure to engage with the media following Saturday’s game. At the same time, the Sky incurred a $5,000 fine for non-compliance with league media policies.

Look how hyped Angel Reese is on the bench after Caitlin Clark takes a cheap shot 😭 pic.twitter.com/GyeG1Q6OhZ — Emo Jimmy (@WheelerJaylen) June 1, 2024

Unfortunately, the heated exchange may have overshadowed Saturday’s contest, which marked both teams’ first game in the Commissioner’s Cup, the WNBA’s in-season tournament.