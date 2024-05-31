Angel Reese Helps Chicago Sky Secure First Home Victory Of WNBA Season

The highly anticipated matchup between two of the top 10 WNBA Draft picks did not meet the excitement expected from basketball fans. The Chicago Sky played the Los Angeles Sparks, with Angel Reese, the No. 7 draft pick, facing the No. 2 draft pick, Cameron Brink. Both were limited in their statistical output on May 30.

According to The Daily Mail, the game occurred at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, where the Sky scored its first home victory of the season as they defeated the Sparks, 83-73. They now have a record of 3-3, while the Sparks have two wins against five losses for the season. In a contest where fans were hoping for some excitement from Reese and Brink, who was selected behind the top pick, Caitlin Clark, there wasn’t much when you look at their stats for the game.

Both rookies weren’t much of a factor and didn’t play extensive minutes. Reese was only on the basketball court for 25 minutes. She scored six points while pulling down six rebounds and dishing out three assists. Brink played a little less, logging in 23 minutes while pulling almost identical numbers as Reese, with seven points, six rebounds, and two assists.

On May 28, Reese recorded her first double-double as a professional basketball player. In a loss to the Seattle Storm, she pulled down a career-high 12 rebounds and scored 11 points while giving out three assists and making two steals, according to The Bleacher Report.

Reese is handling her status as a rookie well. On May 25, she was knocked down on the court during a game against the Connecticut Sun. The Sun’s Alyssa Thomas brought her to the floor on a very physical play. She bounced back, though. She did talk about it after the game, the New York Times reported.