Cher, Boyfriend Alexander Edwards Work on Music Collab

Cher and her boyfriend Alexander “A.E.” Edwards might be the next power couple in music.

The legendary singer announced that she has been working on new music that includes a collaboration with boyfriend Edwards, a music executive.

According to E! News, the two lovebirds are creating some fire tracks.

“I’m going to England to make two albums,” Cher told the outlet during the Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love taping on March 2. “Some of the songs Alexander gave me, so I’m pretty excited about that. He’s a producer and a writer and he does everything, so I’m happy about that.”

“I think like any artist,” she added, “when you’ve got something good, you’re excited.”

Cher also revealed plans to go on tour this year.

“I’m trying to get myself in shape,” she said.

The musicians were first spotted together in November 2022 when they were photographed holding hands in Los Angeles. Immediately following the snaps, the couple received heavy backlash about their age gap. Cher 76, found herself defending her relationship with Edwards, who is 40 years younger.

“Love doesn’t know math,” Cher responded to a tweet in 2022 when asked about Edwards, 36, who was in a previous relationship with model and television personality Amber Rose.

The criticisms haven’t only come from external parties, but as BLACK ENTERPRISE recently reported, Cher’s two sons were unhappy at the news of the couple heading to Vegas to elope. The dysfunction among the family led to Cher contemplating cutting her two sons out of her will.

“Cher is mad at them. She’s ready to cut them out of her life completely,” a knowledgeable source shared in February. “She’s been hell-bent on marrying this guy and is speaking to her lawyers about adjusting her will to make A.E. her sole beneficiary.”