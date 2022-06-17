Chevrolet and NNPA Extend Partnership, Name Terrence J As ‘Discover The Unexpected’ Program Ambassador

This week, Chevrolet and the National Newspaper Publishers Association enter their sixth year of collaboration with the “Discover the Unexpected” program, amplified with program ambassador, and American actor, model and entertainer, Terrence Jenkins, better known as Terrence J.

“As a graduate of North Carolina A&T State University with a mass communication degree, I understand the value of historically black colleges and universities, which is why I am passionate about this opportunity and eager to engage with up-and-coming HBCU students pursuing journalism and marketing,” said Jenkins.

Jenkins will kick off students’ fellowship experience in New Orleans, following the NNPA convention that includes a Chevrolet Bolt EUV adventure challenge to promote team building and education surrounding electrification, journalism and marketing.

DTU provides 11 students from around the nation internships and scholarships to explore marketing roles focused on General Motors’ vision for an all-electric future and journalism through NNPA.

Chevrolet placed five students within different areas of the marketing function to gain experience in content creation, media integration and strategy development. The NNPA placed six students with renowned publications across the country to focus on digital and social content creation, in addition to covering events such as the NNPA conference in New Orleans.

“Chevrolet is proud to continue its collaboration with NNPA on Discover the Unexpected, providing HBCU students hands on learning and development opportunities in addition to a platform to share their experiences,” said Steve Majoros, vice president of Chevrolet Marketing. “This program is pivotal in our mission of reaching diverse audiences through amplifying their perspectives, and we look forward to witnessing the impact of this year’s fellows.”

Chevrolet will award each fellow a $10,000 scholarship and a $5,000 stipend. Following the 2022 program completion, DTU will provide 49 HBCU students over $600,000. This immersive experience spans a 10-week program from June 6–Aug. 12.

“Our long-standing partnership with General Motors drives impact, awareness, and community connectivity,” said NNPA President and CEO Benjamin F. Chavis, Jr. “Over the last five decades, we’ve championed diversity, equity, and inclusion because we know representation matters. The publishers and DTU fellows richly benefit from Chevrolet’s commitment to fuel the next generation of journalists and marketers.”

Learn more about the Discover the Unexpected fellowship at https://www.nnpa.org/chevydtu/.