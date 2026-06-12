Health Is Wealth by Sidnee Michelle Chicago Alderman Unveils Plan Targeting Pharmacy Deserts The proposal follows the closure of a Walgreens store in the Chatham neighborhood after more than two decades in operation







A Chicago alderman plans to launch a pilot program in July 2026 aimed at expanding access to prescription medications in underserved neighborhoods after the closure of a longtime pharmacy renewed concerns about pharmacy deserts on the city’s South Side, Afrotech reports.

Chicago Alderman William Hall announced the initiative as part of a broader proposal to create a city-run Office of Pharmacy Access, which would work to increase pharmacy services across all 77 of the city’s community areas.

The proposal follows the closure of a Walgreens store in the Chatham neighborhood after more than two decades in operation. Walgreens cited safety concerns and retail theft as factors in its decision to close the location, leaving many residents with fewer options for filling prescriptions.

Hall said the city should take a more active role in addressing gaps in healthcare access created by pharmacy closures.

“Walgreens has, in my opinion, started the 21st century medicine apartheid,” Hall told FOX 32 Chicago. “When we asked for help on this side of town years ago, they did not give us any new designs. They didn’t give us any support.”

The loss of neighborhood pharmacies can create significant challenges for residents who depend on prescription medications. Among those affected is Chatham resident George Smith, who told the outlet that transportation has become a barrier since the Walgreens closure.

“I have to find a ride, and sometimes the insurance supplies you a ride, but you gotta let them know the day before,” Smith said. “So, if something’s happening to you today, they can’t give you any rides.”

According to research from the University of Southern California’s Program on Medicines and Public Health, pharmacy deserts are more common in low-income communities and neighborhoods with large Black and Latino populations, contributing to disparities in access to medications and other health services.

Under Hall’s proposal, the city could provide affordable commercial space to independent pharmacists, helping reduce operating costs while increasing access to prescription drugs in underserved areas.

Hall said he plans to discuss funding options with Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, including the possibility of directing revenue from late-night liquor sales toward the initiative. The pilot program is expected to begin in July 2026, while city officials continue to evaluate longer-term solutions to expand pharmacy access.

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