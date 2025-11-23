Sports by Mary Spiller MMA Fighter Dies After Collapsing In Ring During Thai Boxing Match Isaac Johnson, 31, was rushed from Cicero Stadium to a nearby hospital but was later pronounced dead.







A Chicago-area fighter died after collapsing during a heavyweight Thai boxing bout on the night of Nov. 21, prompting an investigation by local authorities.

Isaac Johnson, 31, was competing at Cicero Stadium, just outside Chicago Illinois, when he suffered an injury late in his match. According to information released by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office and reported by NBC 4 Chicago, Johnson was transported by ambulance to Loyola Medical Center at 8:38 p.m. He was pronounced dead at 12:01 a.m. Nov. 22. Officials have not yet disclosed a cause of death.

Johnson had been scheduled to compete in a heavyweight Thai boxing match at the Matador Fighter Challenge, an event advertised as “the ultimate MMA and Thai event, where local warriors will battle it out in high-stakes, high-intensity matches.”

Promotional material listed him opposite fellow competitor Corey Newell.

Cicero police confirmed they are conducting a death investigation, standard procedure for incidents involving sudden or unexpected fatalities during athletic events.

Event promoter Joe Goyita shared a public statement on Facebook addressing the tragedy and expressing shock and deep sadness.

“This is a post I hoped to never make,” Goyita wrote. “Last night one of the fighters in our event, Isaac Johnson, collapsed towards [the] end of his fight. Medical attention was given by medical staff on hand and he was transported to hospital. I was then informed at around 1:30 a.m. this morning that he didn’t make it.

Goyita added that he was struggling to process the news. “I don’t have the words to express how I feel right now,” he said, extending “deepest condolences to his family, friends, and teammates.” He noted that more information would be available once medical reports are completed.

The Matador Fighter Challenge draws fighters from across the region, offering a mix of MMA and Thai boxing matchups. Nov. 21’s event continued as scheduled, but the mood shifted rapidly following Johnson’s collapse.

As family, friends, and the martial arts community await answers, officials say the investigation remains active. Further details, including the official cause of death, are expected once the medical examiner concludes the review.

