Celebrity News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Ayo Edebiri Checks Interviewer For Excluding Her From Question About Black Lives Matter







Ayo Edebiri checked an interviewer who excluded her from a conversation on social justice movements like Black Lives Matter.

Edebiri was doing press with actors Andrew Garfield and Julia Roberts for their upcoming film After the Hunt. The film centers on a sexual assault scandal, and takes inspiration from the #MeToo movement. Given this, the trio has faced questions surrounding social justice causes.

However, a press junket left Edebiri feeling slighted as the interviewer pointed a question directly to Garfield and Roberts.

Ayo Edebiri eloquently talks about the political state of the hashtag “Me Too” & the Black Lives Matter movement after being deliberately excluded from the question by an interviewer for their ‘After the Hunt’ press tour.



pic.twitter.com/KyoLoLU1lP — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 7, 2025

“What [do] we have to expect in Hollywood after the MeToo movement and the Black Lives Matter are done,” asked the interviewer, referencing the alleged “lost” era of political correctness.

All three actors looked shocked at the interviewer’s audacity to not include Edebiri, the sole Black woman in the panel. Despite the shock and confusion, the 29-year-old spoke out on her own behalf. She also questioned the intentions of the interviewer for not including her.

“Well, sorry,” interjected Edebiri. “I know that that’s not for me. And I don’t know if it’s purposeful, if it’s about me — but I just am curious. I don’t think it’s done.”

Roberts and Garfield echoed her statements as The Bear actress emphasized how these movements live on, especially for vulnerable communities.

“I don’t think it’s done at all,” Edebiri continued. “I think maybe hashtags might not be used as much. But I do think that there’s work being done by activists, by people every day, that’s beautiful, important work that’s not finished. That’s really, really, really active for a reason ’cause this world is really charged, and that work isn’t finished at all.”

She added, “Maybe if there’s not mainstream coverage in the way that there might have been, daily headlines in the way it might have been eight or so years ago, but I don’t think that means that the work is done.”

As the moment went viral, people called out the interviewer’s tone-deafness. Many deemed the move to exclude Edebiri from a question regarding Blackness weird. One X user called it “actual insanity.”

sorry including andrew garfield and not ayo edebiri who is both BLACK and a WOMAN in a question about MeToo and Black Lives Matter is actual insanity 😭 https://t.co/Axh3l5bmfe — z (@pinkv3nus) September 7, 2025

Another user considered the matter insensitive to Edebiri’s identity and ability to broach the topic with nuance.

kinda wild that a question about the Me Too Movement AND Black Lives Matter would explicitly exclude the *Black* *Woman* on a small three-person panel… oh Ayo lowkey saved everyone is that room from getting clocked for insensitivity. — luca (@LucaGuadagnegro) September 6, 2025

“Oh, Ayo [Edebiri] lowkey saved everyone in that room from getting clocked for insensitivity,” shared the commenter.

Others also saluted Roberts and Garfield for letting Edebiri take the mic to stand up for the apparent micro-aggression. However, the instance still made people recognize how the entertainment industry often marginalizes Black actors, even on subjects that directly impact them.

