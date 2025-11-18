News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Chicago Mayor Redirects City Funds To Food Banks And Community Orgs Amid SNAP Cuts Chicago Mayor redirects city funds amid looming changes to the SNAP program.







Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson is springing into action following the more than month-long halt on SNAP benefits during the government shutdown and impending changes to the government-run program.

On Nov. 15, Johnson signed an executive order redirecting city funds to food banks and organizations fighting food insecurity to boost funding for food assistance programs, Block Club Chicago reports. The swift action follows a surge in demand following disruptions to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) during the 43-day federal government shutdown.

“I am proud to sign an emergency executive order that will mobilize a citywide response that protects food access, supports small businesses, and strengthens the longstanding community base networks that serve our residents,” Johnson said.

While SNAP benefits have been restored since the shutdown officially ended on Nov. 12, the Trump administration has already announced new changes and stricter eligibility rules set to take effect in December.

In addition to increasing support for food pantries, nonprofits, and faith-based organizations fighting food insecurity, the executive order will also aid independent retailers and restaurants. According to the Mayor’s office, these businesses are facing a “one-two punch” of reduced SNAP spending plus customer losses driven by immigration enforcement fears, and growing demand for free or donated goods.

“We cannot accept Chicagoans going hungry as a result of the Trump administration’s war on poor and working people,” Johnson said in a press release. “This executive order mobilizes City departments and allows us to partner with philanthropic partners to get food into the neighborhoods where it is needed most.”

About two million Illinoisans rely on SNAP to help cover groceries and other essentials, such as baby formula. With the shutdown ending last week, states nationwide are rushing to resume SNAP distributions. Illinois has been issuing partial payments since Nov. 7 without federal support. Full federal benefits will be paid this month, and Illinois recipients are expected to receive their complete November allotments by Nov. 20, according to the Illinois Department of Human Services.

New SNAP rules taking effect Dec. 1 under Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill will tighten eligibility and leave many without food assistance.

Adults ages 18–65 must now work at least 80 hours a month or be enrolled in school or job training to qualify—expanding previous work requirements that applied only to those 18–54 without dependents under 18.

Exemptions have also been narrowed to only those caring for children under 14, eliminating prior exceptions for unhoused individuals, veterans, and others. Overall, cuts to the program are projected to total $186 billion.

