Chicago Mayors Urge Biden To Grant Presidential Pardon to Jesse Jackson Jr. Nine Chicago mayors are urging President Joe Biden to pardon former Rep. Jesse Jackson Jr.







Nine Chicago mayors came together earlier this month to pen a letter to President Joe Biden requesting a pardon for former Rep. Jesse Jackson Jr.

The namesake son of the iconic civil rights leader who was recognized at last month’s Democratic National Convention was convicted of conspiring to use campaign funds for personal purposes more than a decade ago. After serving about half of his 30-month sentence and being released to a halfway house in March 2015, Chicago political leaders think Jackson Jr. deserves a second chance.

“We worked with him on a regular basis. His concern and care for his constituents’ needs were always present,” the mayors of South Chicago suburbs wrote in part.

“Like you, we also make decisions that affect people in their everyday life. Oftentimes, we must reflect upon ‘never judging a man based on his worst day.’ We believe that Congressman Jackson has better days ahead.”

NBC News reports that the letter follows Jackson Jr.’s 2013 guilty plea for conspiring with his then-wife, Sandi Jackson, to misuse $750,000 in campaign funds for personal expenses. This isn’t the first instance of elected officials contacting Biden about Jackson Jr.’s situation. Notably, Jackson Jr.’s successor, Rep. Robin Kelly, D-Ill., has encouraged the president in recent years to utilize his pardon power to aid the former lawmaker.

Jackson Jr.’s father, Rev. Jesse Jackson, 82, has also requested pardons for his son. The father and son have also worked together to request pardons for other convicted government officials like former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich. In 2019, the Jacksons urged then-President Donald Trump to pardon Blagojevich for his corruption crimes, saying his 14-year prison sentence was “unfair and unnecessary.”

Rev. Jesse Jackson, who is currently fighting Parkinson’s Disease, made an appearance on stage at the 2024 Democratic National Convention in August. Sitting in a wheelchair and flanked by fellow civil rights leaders, he was met with a lengthy standing ovation.

The request for a pardon arrives just a day after President Biden’s son, Hunter, pleaded guilty to federal tax charges. Earlier this year, Hunter was convicted on three counts related to the illegal purchase of a handgun. Earlier this month, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters that the president remains steadfast in his commitment not to pardon his son.

Throughout his presidency, Biden has granted blanket pardons for specific marijuana offenses in 2022 and 2023 to individuals convicted on drug-related charges. However, he has been selective in exercising his constitutional authority to issue pardons.

