News by Kandiss Edwards Instagram Content Creator Keith Lee Asks Brands To Feed Those In Need Lee is asking brands to help feed families instead of sending him promotional packages during the holiday season.







Food reviewer and TikTok creator Keith Lee is using his popularity and calling on brands to assist families this holiday.

Lee is asking brands to help feed families instead of sending him promotional packages during the holiday season. Lee, who travels the country reviewing local, family-owned food reviews to his 17 million followers, shared his personal experiences regarding groceries. The creator revealed he and his wife often relied on SNAP benefits and gift cards to eat and make the initial videos.

“When I first started making videos on this page, I was making food for my wife four times a day… How was I getting that food? On food stamps and gift cards people were giving me,” he said.

He continued making his call to action, “How Many Brands Can We Get In The Chat?”, inviting major food companies to pivot their influencer deals into charitable meals. “I refuse to take any money. I don’t want [any] partnerships… I want this to be specifically about the families we’re feeding and the holidays we’re making.”

The response was immediate. Brands, including DoorDash, Panda Express, Cracker Barrel, and Chef Boyardee, engaged in the comments and pledged support via meal donations or gift cards. Lee told his followers that the logistics plan will include a warehouse drop-off and a meet-up event for families in need.

@DoorDash commented: We love this idea & LOVE to be a part of it!

@PandaExpress wrote: We’re feeling all the good fortune from this idea. We just sent you a DM, Keith.

@Wingstop replied: We would be honored to join you on this journey for the holidays… Check DMs

Rewrites of influencer outreach are gaining traction in a season where food insecurity spikes and federal benefit disruptions loom.

As Lee put it: “This is what it’s about. It’s about these babies. It’s about their holidays.”

Lee’s message is simple; he isn’t seeking commercial sponsorship or personal gain. This holiday season, he’s aiming to center the giving spirit of the Christmas season.

