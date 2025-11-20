News by Keka Araújo SCAM ALERT: Chicago Mother Warns Public As Fake GoFundMe Campaigns Exploit Attack Trauma Corshwanda Hatter is warning donors verify accounts before supporting her family's recovery.







Corshwanda Hatter, the 33-year-old Chicago mother brutally assaulted while defending her children from a group of minors, is warning the public about a spate of fraudulent GoFundMe campaigns exploiting her family’s traumatic experience.

The attack, captured on video and widely circulated, had spurred a significant community response. Still, Hatter cautions that deceptive online solicitations are now reportedly attempting to raise over $200,000 under her name.

She urged potential donors to exercise caution and verify the legitimacy of any campaign claiming to benefit her family. Hatter took to Facebook early Nov. 20 to warn potential donors of cash assistance to be mindful. She also opened up about the private hell she and her children have endured.

“For those keep asking I haveCashapp: $prettybaby020,, Chime: $corshawnda-hatter22, Zelle: @chatter92@icloud.com, Apple Pay: 312-388-7390. GoFundMe: https://gofund.me/98acb667b all those other GoFundMe are fake please report please go get all your funds back i appreciate all the messages and kind words you guys have for me please stop making false stories no one gave me a car i am working on that but for now please stop listening to the false narratives about me me and my children are still healing from this horrific tragedy that happened Monday right now I’m working for counseling for my two children my kids wake up out of their sleep at least 4 times a night crying and screaming my name i really want to get my kids some help I’ve been 6 days no sleep those kids wasn’t just bullying in school they also threw bricks at my window my kids window they kicked and got anything that was at sight to throw at my doors back in April or may they started a fire just so my apartment would be damaged by the water the firemen used they lived above me on the second floor they were squatters so they had the whole 2nd floor to themselves so they didn’t have a problem with setting one side of their apartment on fire because they had another apartment right next to the one they set on fire.”

On Nov. 19, Hatter announced to supporters, friends and family alike that GoFundMe accounts seeking donations weren’t legit.

Hatter and her 9-year-old son sustained significant injuries in the vicious incident, which also terrified her 6-year-old daughter. The ongoing physical and psychological distress has deepened the family’s ordeal.

Hatter is currently suffering from bruises and is having difficulty walking. Her 9-year-old son is reportedly “very devastated,” waking up screaming in the middle of the night and calling out for his mother. Her 6-year-old daughter was left crying helplessly on the sidelines as her mother and brother were attacked.

Hatter’s partner, Devon Lee, noted that the son, who Lee said has been bullied for two years at Orville T. Bright Elementary School, was targeted due to his mother’s difficulty walking and speaking—side effects of her sickle cell disease.

The community response has been swift and overwhelming. Support groups and concerned neighbors have successfully moved Hatter and her children out of the South Deering neighborhood to an undisclosed, secure location.

Hatter is actively pursuing legal recourse and has said she wants to press charges against the parents of the minors involved in the assault. Furthermore, her children will be transferred to a new school, and the family will seek trauma-focused therapy to cope with the aftermath of the attack.

The family stressed that while they appreciate the outpouring of support, the proliferation of fake campaigns poses a serious threat to those genuinely trying to help. They are urging all donors to consult official, trusted sources—such as verified local news organizations or known community leaders—for information on any legitimate fundraising efforts.

