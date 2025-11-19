News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Chicago Mother And 9-Year-Old Son Recovering After Brutal Attack From School-Aged Children A Chicago community has come together to support a mother and her children after a video showed them being brutally attacked by a group of school-aged kids.







A Chicago community is coming together in support of a mother seen in a disturbing, now-viral video, being viciously attacked along with her two children by a group of elementary school students.

Videos circulating on social media on Nov. 16 show 33-year-old Corshawnda Hatter walking home from Orville T. Bright Elementary School with her 9-year-old son and young daughter around 3:10 p.m. in Chicago’s South Deering neighborhood when a group of school-aged children approached and physically attacked them, Fox 32 Chicago reports.

“I asked my kids to come to the next side of the street with me so they wouldn’t get jumped, so we kept walking. They followed us all the way there, they hit my son first, dragged me in the grass, and pulled my baby’s hair,” Hatter said.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS: Pregnant mom and her children jumped by some school kids while trying to protect her babies.



The mother also has some serious medical conditions. These kids and their parents should face charges!



I’m at a loss of words 😔😢 pic.twitter.com/OOnjGVUZuE — Bantu Biso🇺🇸📢🇺🇸 (@4ortunefame) November 18, 2025

Both victims were transported to Trinity Hospital and listed in serious condition. Police report that no arrests have been made. Since the attack, the local community has rallied around the mother, demanding accountability from the parents of the children involved.

“I’m trying to get justice for my son. I’m thankful to everybody that came out here to support me,” Hatter said.

The mother stated that her son had faced bullying at Orville T. Bright Elementary School for more than two years, but the administration failed to protect him. By Nov. 17, dozens gathered outside the school, chanting “No justice, no peace,” and demanding accountability for the children responsible.

“The video was horrible,” said Illinois State Sen. Willie Preston (16th District). “The video was disgusting, and the video was a symptom of something that’s been going on for a long time. We haven’t held these kids accountable. We haven’t held these parents accountable for the violent actions that their children are doing.”

Carshawnda Hatter, a 33-year-old mother from #Chicago, spoke out after she and her children were attacked by students Monday while walking home from Orville Bright Elementary School on the Far South Side. pic.twitter.com/bpRz8cQuA3 — Chicago CrimeChasers News Update (@chiccrimechaser) November 18, 2025

Amid public outrage, some parents of the children involved in the attack have taken to social media to compel their kids to apologize and show remorse. However, the trauma remains, leaving Hatter and her children deeply affected by the horrific incident.

“I can’t sleep because I wake up in the middle of the night with that vision in my head of my son calling my name to help him, and I couldn’t do nothing for him. That really hurt me the most,” Hatter said while speaking outside the school.

Both Preston and Hatter have requested a meeting with school administrators following the attack. Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson expressed that he was “deeply disturbed” after viewing the video, while community members are demanding criminal charges against the children involved.

“The action that needs to be taken: the parents needs to be held accountable,” said Shanice Davis, who attended the rally. “Charges should be pressed, and these kids should be expelled from school.”

