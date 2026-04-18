News by Kandiss Edwards Flights at O’Hare To Be Reduced And Capped for Summer Travel Season The Department of Transportation will implement mandatory caps and cuts designed to curb congestion.







There will be significant reduction in flights at Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD) this summer.

The Department of Transportation (DOT) will implement mandatory caps and cuts designed to curb congestion and chronic delays at one of the nation’s busiest international travel hubs.

The agency cited an urgent need to align flight schedules with the airport’s current staffing and infrastructure capacity. Under the new order, major carriers will be required to trim their daily peak-hour operations.

The move comes after a period of mounting frustration from travelers and a surge in flight cancellations that regulators say have rippled across the entire national airspace system.

“ORD is the busiest airport in America by flight volume, with more than 3,080 flights planned on peak days for summer 2026, which represents a 14.9% peak-day increase over summer 2025. The FAA’s action–known as a scheduling reduction–limits daily operations to 2,708 to prevent a dramatic increase from last summer’s peak daily schedule,” the DOT said in a press release.

DOT officials noted that O’Hare’s role as a primary connection point for both United Airlines and American Airlines means that bottlenecks in Chicago often cause a domino effect of delays in cities from New York to Los Angeles.

Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy said the reduction method has been utilized in other major airports, such as JFK and LaGuardia.

“We successfully turned Newark Liberty International into the most on-time airport in the Tri-State Area by fixing telecoms issues at record speed and reducing overcapacity,” Duffy said. “Applying that same strategy at O’Hare, where unrealistic schedules were set to dramatically exceed what they could handle, will reduce delays and make this busy summer travel season a little easier. Along with our work to modernize air traffic control and boost staffing, the Trump administration is using every tool at its disposal to deliver a safe, efficient, and seamless flying experience.”

American Airlines is on board with the changes implemented by the FAA and Department of Transportation and believes it will greatly benefit its customers, the New York Post reported.

“We are grateful to Secretary Duffy, Administrator Bedford, and their leadership teams for acting swiftly to ensure that Chicagoans and all consumers continue to benefit from sensible competition and to help minimize flight disruptions during the busy summer season,” American said in a statement.

The changes will be in place from May 17 to Oct. 24.

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