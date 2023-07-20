Chicago Pastor Hosts ‘World’s Largest Baby Shower’ For 1,000 Moms-To-Be

Expecting mothers from Chicago’s Southside will receive the baby shower of their dreams from a well-known community leader.

Pastor Corey Brooks is planning the “world’s largest baby shower” for moms at New Beginnings Church on Aug. 13, Audacy reports. As founder and CEO of his nonprofit, Project HOOD, Brooks says this event is crucial to help mothers in need. “We wanted to figure out a way to assist and give resources to a lot of these single-parent women who are in need of help with their newborns,” Brooks said. “Eighty percent of the households in our neighborhood are single-parent households. We’re promoting life, and so what better way to do that than assist them with prenatal care?”

The goal is to have 1,000 mothers and 800 have already signed up. With the anticipation of reaching capacity, he is asking the community and others for supply donations and to volunteer on the day of the event. “I’m sure we’re going to make that,” Brooks said. “Whether it’s donating baby items, volunteering time, or offering financial support, every bit helps.”

Project HOOD serves the Southside community, which holds an 80% fatherlessness rate, according to the Southland Journal. The nonprofit hopes that the project will provide much-needed support to the single mothers of that community while at the same time encouraging fathers and extended families to get involved. A recent study shows Black women have the highest maternal death rate across the country, and new mothers need all the help and support they can get.

During the event, mothers and family members will receive baby essentials, educational resources, and mostly importantly, a supportive host of mothers in their same shoes. “This event is more than just a shower; it is a gesture of compassion, unity, and hope,” the pastor said. “We believe that every child deserves a safe and loving environment, and every mother, has the resources and support to provide it.”