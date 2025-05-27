News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Chicago Police Suspect A Gang Of Over 10 People Robbed And Pepper-Sprayed Couple On The City’s Red Line The suspected individuals are believed to be Black men and women between the ages of 15 and 25.







Chicago police are looking for at least ten suspects involved in robbing and pepper-spraying a couple while on the train.

The robbery occurred on the Chicago Transit Authority’s Red Line train on the evening of May 7. Fox 32 confirmed the suspects as a large group of Black men and women between the ages of 15 and 25. The couple told Chicago police that the individuals used pepper spray on the couple while robbing them. It’s Onsite also showed photos of the alleged culprits.

While police did share 14 photos of the suspects, they released no further identification to the public. The incident occurred in Printer’s Row around 11:23 p.m., but as far as the public knows, the police have yet to apprehend anyone involved.

Furthermore, Chicago police did not disclose which individuals did what, including who used pepper spray on the unidentified couple. According to ABC 7, the couple detailed that one of the perpetrators also brandished a knife. They allegedly beat the couple during the robbery as well.

While cops continue to investigate, social media has its own thoughts on such a large and young group carrying out the crime.

“It’s [gonna] get to a point these kids are [gonna] start being unalived thinking they can’t be touched robbing people, it’s so sad,” shared one Instagram user.

Some expressed their belief that the minors involved should face charges as adults. Others believe that the parents are also to blame for the violent outbursts. While homicides in Chicago are down, Illinois Police also reported a 20-year high in aggravated assaults in the midwestern city.

Another added, “At some point, we have to start holding the parents responsible for their kids’ actions or have steeper consequences for their actions.”

Chicago police have encouraged anyone with information on the 14 suspects involved to contact Public Transportation Detectives at 312-745-4447.

