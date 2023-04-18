Chicago 'Teen Takeover' Causes Downtown Mayhem, Two Teens Shot And Woman's Husband Beaten by Mob

Call in the SWAT team!

Chicago police struggled to regain control of the city Saturday night after social media communications summoned crowds of teens to gather at Millennium Park for a “Teen Takeover.”

According to Deadline, SWAT teams worked alongside hundreds of police officers to decrease the mayhem caused by a gathering of what sources estimated as hundreds to thousands of teens deep. Reportedly, teens in Millennium Park destroyed property, attacked tourists, blocked traffic, and jumped on top of cars.

‘Teen Takeover’ terrorizes Chicago as hundreds of teenagers destroy property, attack tourists pic.twitter.com/miXKjELZTP — Anny (@anny25717503) April 16, 2023

“Last night CPD monitored activity happening across the city and officers were in place to quickly respond to active incidents and large gatherings,” the Chicago Police Department said in a statement.

Fox News reported that nine adults and six juveniles were arrested, a 6-year-old boy was shot in the arm, and two teenage boys, ages 16 and 17, were also shot. Fox 32 reported a woman’s husband was beaten and sent to the hospital after a mob of teens jumped on top of the couple’s vehicle and smashed the windshield while the couple sat inside.

Illinois state senator Robert Peters justified the teens’ behaviors, claiming it was a mass protest against poverty and segregation.

“Since I’m a glutton for punishment and I’m sure I’m gonna get the most unhinged, crime weirdo replies but: I would look at the behavior of young people as a political act and statement,” Peters wrote in a Twitter post Sunday. “It’s a mass protest against poverty and segregation. Rest in peace to my mentions.”

Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson, condemned the riot—to a point.

“In no way do I condone the destructive activity we saw in the Loop and lakefront this weekend,” Johnson said in a statement following the incident. “It is unacceptable and has no place in our city. However, it is not constructive to demonize youth who have otherwise been starved of opportunities in their own communities.”