Chick-fil-A Gives $5 Million To Nonprofits To Empower Black Communities

Chick-fil-A is giving $5 million to 34 nonprofits across the United States to help Black Americans be game-changers in their communities.

. Grants from the 2022 Chick-fil-A True Inspiration Awards program will go to organizations that are Black-led or serve communities of color, the Atlanta-based company said in a statement

“Despite the challenges these organizations have faced in the past few years, the 2022 grant recipients have demonstrated incredible passion, perseverance, and leadership as they have continued to enact meaningful change in their communities,” said Rodney Bullard , vice president of corporate social responsibility for Chick-fil-A, Inc.

“We are inspired by the impact these organizations have on their communities every day, from providing essential items to those affected by Hurricane Ida, to enabling access to online education for students during the pandemic. We’re honored to invest in the future of these organizations and help them grow their incredible impact.”

Precious Lamb Preschool, a nonprofit in Long Beach, CA, was named this year's S. Truett Cathy Honoree, which Chick-fil-A awards to an organization that embodies the innovative and entrepreneurial spirit of its late founder.

Precious Lamb will get a $350,000 grant for its commitment to enriching the lives of its families by providing free full-day, quality education and care to children in the greater Long Beach area experiencing homelessness.

“Precious Lamb Preschool positively impacts local families every day by breaking barriers to help end the cycle of homelessness,” said John Howard , operator of Chick-fil-A Long Beach, who nominated the nonprofit the grant. “Their work is truly inspiring, and this grant will help further their efforts to provide access to resources and support through a nurturing, whole-family approach that enables young children to thrive.”

The selection process for the True Inspiration Awards is directed by Chick-fil-A members who cast their votes via a Chick-fil-A app. More than 500,000 votes were funneled through the app this year to help choose regional grant recipients.