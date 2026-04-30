News by Kandiss Edwards Chick-Fil-A Employee Arrested For Stealing $80K Using Mac-N-Cheese Scam Jones allegedly performed hundreds of suspicious transactions which led to his illicit $80,000 take home pay.







A Chick-fil-A employee has been arrested after allegedly orchestrating an elaborate financial scheme involving the chain’s popular side dishes to embezzle more than $80,000.

Keyshun Jones, a long-time employee at a busy metro Atlanta location, has been charged with property theft, money laundering, and evading arrest. His arrest follows a month-long investigation. According to CBS Texas, Jones allegedly used a “mac and cheese” refund scam to steal thousands from the company.

Investigators allege that Jones, who has been recently terminated, conducted the transactions off the clock to avoid detection. Surveillance video shows Jones ringing up mac and cheese orders and subsequently refunding the purchase to his personal credit card. The franchise owner finally flagged the discrepancy. An investigation was conducted by the Texas Attorney General’s Fugitive Task Force. Jones performed hundreds of suspicious transactions, which led to his $80,000 take home pay.

ALERT: Chick-fil-A employee accused of using mac and cheese to steal over $80,000 from one of their locations in Grapevine, Texas.



A Chick-fil-A owner reported hundreds of phony refunds to the Grapevine Police.



Detectives noticed Keyshun Jones, an employee who was terminated a… pic.twitter.com/b6Bipjtcm1 — E X X ➠A L E R T S (@ExxAlerts) April 29, 2026

While one man is being indicted for stealing from a Chick-fil-A, another is making history within the corporation.

Kareem Edwards has solidified his place in local history as the first Black man to serve as a Chick-fil-A owner-operator in Chicago. Edwards, an entrepreneur who previously held positions on Wall Street and at Google, opened his franchise at the height of the pandemic in January 2021.

The New York native credits his success to a foundation of discipline instilled by his mother and the strategic partnership of his wife, Janelle. Edwards’ operational philosophy extends beyond the kitchen; he manages a team of nearly 100 employees and has implemented diversity-focused vendor policies, including partnering with local Black-owned businesses for essential services. His commitment to Chicago’s South Loop community is evidenced by a $50,000 donation to Just Roots Chicago, a nonprofit urban farming organization dedicated to expanding access to fresh, sustainable food in the city.

In addition to his role at the restaurant, Edwards actively addresses regional food insecurity through meal donations and an annual back-to-school breakfast program for local educators. By successfully navigating the rigorous Chick-fil-A selection process—where thousands apply for only a handful of openings annually—Edwards has become a prominent figure in the city’s entrepreneurial landscape.

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