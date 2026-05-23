Chick-Fil-A Franchise Hit With Religious Discrimination Lawsuit

Texas operator of several Chick-fil-A restaurants is facing a federal lawsuit after allegedly firing an employee who requested Saturdays off to observe her religious Sabbath, according to the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Austin, Texas, accuses Hatch Trick Inc. of violating Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 by failing to reasonably accommodate the religious beliefs of employee Laurel Torode, a member of the United Church of God. The denomination observes the Sabbath from Friday sunset through Saturday sunset.

According to the EEOC, Torode disclosed her religious scheduling needs during her 2023 interview for a management position at one of the company’s Austin-area restaurants. The agency said Hatch Trick initially honored the arrangement before later requiring her to work Saturdays.

The EEOC reports that Torode allegedly proposed alternative scheduling solutions that would have allowed her to continue working as a manager while maintaining her religious observance. Instead, the company allegedly offered her a lower-paying delivery driver role with reduced benefits and fewer hours. When she declined the reassignment, she was terminated, according to the complaint.

The case has drawn national attention because Chick-fil-A has long marketed itself around Christian values and famously closes its restaurants on Sundays. The company told Fox Business that employment decisions are handled independently by franchise operators.

The EEOC said the lawsuit follows unsuccessful efforts to settle the dispute through mediation. Acting EEOC Dallas Regional Attorney Ronald L. Phillips said federal law protects workers seeking reasonable religious accommodations unless employers can demonstrate an undue hardship on business operations.

“The duty under federal law to provide reasonable accommodation of religion reflects an acknowledgment by our society of the importance of faith in workers’ everyday lives and an abiding respect for those who observe religious practices as an expression of that faith,” he said.

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