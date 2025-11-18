Arts and Culture by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Childhood Home Of Nina Simone In N.C. Restored Into Inspired Archive Of Singer’s Life The childhood home will feature historically accurate furnishings and more reflecting Simone's time in the house.







The childhood home of Nina Simone has been restored into a historic landmark of the activist and singer’s legacy.

The home, located in Tryon, North Carolina, became newly reimagined through the African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund, a division of the National Trust for Historic Preservation. The development revitalized the 650-square-foot, three-room clapboard house where Nina Simone, who was born Eunice Kathleen Waymon, lived during her early childhood.

Built in the early 1900s, the home initially fell into disrepair with plans for demolition. However, an artist collective called DayDream Therapy, LLC, saved the historic property in 2016, joining hands with the action fund the following year to develop a new vision for it. Alongside Simone’s brother, Dr. Samuel Waymon, residents of Tyron’s East Side neighborhood, and the very church where Simone’s mother served as a minister, the home was transformed into a memorial to the acclaimed singer’s life.

The restoration, however, will not include Nina Simone’s and her family’s personal belongings. Instead, it will include a historically accurate reimagining of what the home looked like during the ’30s, the time period when Simone lived there. Visitors will soon travel back in time to see the house in a simulation of where Simone spent her formative years.

The Action Fund’s inclusion led to the home being officially protected in perpetuity, with Venus Williams and artist Adam Pendleton leading a fundraising gala to help its restoration. The renovation project officially began in June 2024 and was completed this year.

The preservation project also aims to further legitimize Simone’s place in American culture and history. While not yet available to the public, the house plans to symbolize the legacy of a global change-maker through music.

“Preservation is an expression of what we choose to honor, and Nina Simone’s childhood home is an essential landmark in our nation’s artistic and cultural landscape,” said Brent Leggs, executive director of the African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund, in a press release shared with BLACK ENTERPRISE. “The restoration of her home affirms her rightful place in the American story—one defined by brilliance, resilience, and the power of art to shape our collective conscience. We share this moment with a coalition of national and local partners, who together dedicated their expertise and resources to safeguard this site of extraordinary significance to our nation.”

The “High Priestess of Soul” was known not only for her vocal depth but also for her artistry in promoting civil rights. A pioneer and legendary voice for blues and social justice, the singer will have a new place that champions her memory.

Aligned with her values of equity and peace, it will also include a preservation-compliant ADA ramp for people of all abilities to travel inside, as well as a geothermal heating and cooling system, providing a tranquil space for visitors to reflect on her journey. The home will even host a nearly 100-year-old Magnolia Tree, named “Sweetie Mae,” keeping its place on the property.

Upon its opening, local residents and DayDream Therapy members will curate strategic, creative programming that further speaks to Simone’s legacy.

