China Walker, Half Of Rap Duo Cam & China, Dies At 30 After Cancer Battle

China Walker, one half of the rap duo Cam & China, died on July 2 after a nearly two-year long battle with a rare, aggressive form of ovarian cancer at the relatively young age of 30. Cam Walker, her sister and groupmate, shared the news on Instagram via a post featuring an image of her and her sister holding hands, perhaps captured during China’s last moments.

According to the post, “Most don’t know, China has been fighting a rare aggressive Ovarian Cancer for 2 years. Tonight, she transitioned and is now resting peacefully. Give me time to grieve in peace, but know she loved all our supporters,” Cam Walker wrote.

Cam also offered a reminder in the vein of the often-circulated reminder to check on “the strong friend.”

“Check on yo people, you never know what they are going thru until it’s too late’” Cam wrote.

Man my heart hurts…



Sending love and prayers @CamandChina 🤍🙏🏾👑



When we talk about elite MCs doesn’t matter if it’s man or woman Cam and China are top rank…



I love family and music so to see two sisters elevating each other as lyricists has always been so inspiring to me.😢 pic.twitter.com/7riWTi9DJf — RockVMu$icK (@RockaMusick) July 2, 2025

According to Hot New Hip Hop, the pair first began to build buzz with their rapping career in 2016 after they released a self titled EP, and followed this effort with several viral freestyles that earned the pair acclaim from both rap fans and industry insiders. This created more buzz for the duo, earning them a place as one of the more promising West Coast acts in hip-hop which they parlayed into a cameo appearance during season two of the HBO show Rap Sh*t, Rolling Stone coverage, and a sparkling On The Radar freestyle, further building the duo’s buzz.

In 2016, China told XXL Magazine that one of the standout moments of her career was releasing the group’s debut EP.

“I would say the biggest moment is putting our first EP out and finally getting a body of work out,” China Walker said. “‘We Gon Make It’ is pretty dope. We get a lot of people that listen to that song and it’s very motivational. It’s the last one on the EP and is different from the rest of the songs. It meant a lot to us too because it’s coming from a real place. Just people gravitating to that song.”

She continued, “We represent to have a voice on speaking your thoughts to how you truly feel and being a woman about it. Just not caring about what anyone else has to say.”

Walker did not divulge her health battles publicly, but quietly battled against an aggressive form of cancer

