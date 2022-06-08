Chlöe Bailey and DoorDash Team Up to Unveil its First-ever Custom Hot Sauce

From the Met Gala to her upcoming album and now her very own hot sauce, Chlöe is on fire. Today, June 8, DoorDash teams up with Chlöe Bailey to unveil its first-ever custom hot sauce, available exclusively for DashPass members. The custom hot sauce drops June 9 at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The hot sauce, dubbed “Make ‘Em Sweat,” is inspired by Chlöe’s fiery personality and hot, chart-topping music.

About DoorDash x Chloë Bailey’s Make ‘Em Sweat, a DashPass exclusive

– Mark your calendars, “Make ‘Em Sweat” drops exclusively for DashPass members via the DoorDash app on June 9 at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

– “Make ‘Em Sweat” will be available exclusively to those with DashPass, DoorDash’s membership program where you can get zero delivery fees, access to unique exclusives, one-of-a-kind menu items and more, on the DoorDash app in the U.S., while supplies last.

– The limited edition hot sauce delivers a dash of sweet with a whole lot of heat with a blend of ghost, peri peri, and cayenne peppers with a tomato base and chili sauce creating a deep and smokey flavored sauce with a smooth consistency.

– Experience the flavors of bold, fierce and independent on everything from ice cream to plant-based chicken nuggets with each and every drop. Crafted with natural ingredients, Chloe x DoorDash’s “Make ‘Em Sweat” hot sauce will make everything taste better — including your go-to delivery order from your favorite local spot on DoorDash.

