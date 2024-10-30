Woman Arrested After Allegedly Shooting Former Boyfriend In Front Of Police

A Texas woman who had been on the run, has been arrested after shooting a former boyfriend in front of the Bellaire Police Department.

The Bellaire Police Department placed a notice on its Facebook page regarding the events that transpired on Oct. 11. The suspect, identified as Choima Agurd, by AL.com, followed some people in a Ford truck while driving a Mercedes SUV at around 2:30 a.m. that morning. Her former boyfriend was in the vehicle she was trailing. Police confirmed that the driver of the truck went to the police station in hopes of avoiding a confrontation with Agurd. Yet, she ended up circling the Ford and firing several bullets into the front passenger side as two Bellaire police officers were waiting for the truck to arrive.

Agurd sped off after firing the shots. One of the police officers returned fire when Agurd allegedly circled back around the truck. She escaped.

The police officers tended to the victim who was hit several times by the gunshots. He was taken to Ben Taub Hospital where he was listed in serious condition.

AL.com reported that the 39-year-old woman was taken into custody after a standoff with Alabama State Troopers that lasted several hours took place on Interstate 65 in Autauga County.

Agurd is being held in the Montgomery County Detention Center after being charged in Alabama with felony attempting to elude. Authorities in Texas have charged her with aggravated assault of a family member and aggravated assault of a police officer.

After Texas police sent out a bulletin to alert authorities about Agurd driving in a 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLB, ALEA (Alabama Law Enforcement Agency) Lt. Jeremy Burkett stated that a trooper tried to stop her on the I-65 but she refused to pull over before a chase ensued.

Spike strips had to be placed on the highway to stop the Mercedes and authorities had to stop traffic in both lanes until she was finally apprehended after the standoff that included ALEA troopers, State Bureau of Investigation agents, ALEA’s SWAT team, and Hostage Negotiation Unit, and Autauga and Chilton County deputies.

