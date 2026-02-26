Chris Bosh Takes To Instagram To Discuss Latest Health Scare

NBA Hall of Famer Chris Bosh in a video post on his Instagram account told his followers he was “lucky to be alive.” after a health scare.

“So I woke up covered in my own blood. It was crazy. It was fast. It was instant,” the former Miami Heat and Toronto Raptors star said. “There was no warning. I didn’t have any time to prepare for it. I was getting ready to go on a date with my wife, and the next thing you know, I was on the ground. I won’t get into specifics, but you can kind of see I’m still recovering.”

Bosh felt it was important to share the experience, revealing he was “lucky” to have come back.

He added that the incident was scary and it came fast, and that he had no recollection or memory except that he knew he was back. He then told people, “Don’t wait,” seemingly urging them to act in life.

He also wrote about the experience in more detail on his Substack page, “The Last Chip.” He titled the piece, “Return From the Darkness.”

He left readers with a suggestion:

“Pay attention to yourself and those around you,” Bosh wrote. “Think critically about where your time is going, and why. Good or bad, bring attention to it. The ordinary parts of life don’t feel meaningful until they’re taken away. And by then, it’s too late.”

Bosh’s NBA career was cut short when it was discovered he had a blood clot in his lung. After being hospitalized in 2015, he retired two years later after continuing to have blood clots.

He never disclosed what the diagnosis was for what took place recently.

