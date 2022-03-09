Chris Brown Drops Voice Message Receipts From Alleged Rape Accuser After Assault Claims

Earlier this year, a young lady filed a $20 million lawsuit against R&B singer Chris Brown alleging he assaulted her in December 2020.

Brown has denied the allegations. Now, the entertainer has posted on his Instagram account a voice recording allegedly from the woman claiming she wants to see him again as she stated Brown was giving her “mixed signals.”

According to Radar Online, “Jane Doe” filed a lawsuit against him accusing the singer of drugging and raping her on a yacht outside Diddy’s residence back in December 2020. Now, Miami police officials are in possession of text messages between Brown and the woman that shows she was in contact with Brown after the alleged incident.

The messages between the two reveal that the young lady sent Brown selfies of herself while using racy dialogue towards the Run It singer. The exchanges took place after the alleged assault she describes in her lawsuit. In a series of Instagram Story posts, there is a voice recording of a message she left Brown which may give doubt to the story she has stated in her lawsuit. “Well, you’re giving me mixed signals. You’re like reading my messages and stuff and you haven’t blocked me yet so I’m guessing you don’t hate me. I just wanna see you again, I mean, you just answered the phone and then you just hung up. Like, just let me know. Like, if you want me to leave you alone I definitely will, but I really just want to f**k with you again.” In response to the proof Brown has publicly released, he has a message towards the media as he expresses if they will “keep that same energy” they had when reporting the alleged assault charges against him. “No more dragging me through the mud. “CLEARLY YOU CAN ALL SEE THE 🧢. Now let’s see if the media will keep that same energy they had trying to destroy me, to Run the real story.” Brown also says that his legal team is “taking action on this situation.”

Chris Brown shares an alleged voice message from the woman suing him of r*pe and says he plans to take legal action against her. pic.twitter.com/anKszbKWJI — Rap Alert (@rapalert6) March 8, 2022

Brown attorney George Vrabeck of Vrabeck Adams & Co. Inc., said in a written statement that they intend “to hold ALL parties accountable so that we might begin to eradicate this behavior from our society. Our client deserves justice. The same justice that all victims of sexual abuse deserve.”