Chris Brown Released After Dropping $6.7M Bail

Chris Brown has been released from jail on $6.7 million bail on May 21, after being arrested on an accusation of assaulting someone at a London nightclub in 2023.

According to The Associated Press, Judge Tony Baumgartner allowed the R&B singer to be released after putting up bail to guarantee that he would show up for his next court appearance. He is scheduled to return to court on June 20.

Brown is scheduled to start the European leg of the “Breezy Bowl XX Stadium World Tour,” slated for June 8 in Amsterdam. After being detained, he was initially denied bail and was expected to miss the start of the tour, and it was up in the air if he could tour at all with the arrest hanging over his head.

Brown is being held on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm to music producer Abe Diaw. The incident allegedly occurred around 3 a.m. at Tape nightclub in Mayfair, Central London, on Feb. 19, 2023. Along with Brown, 38-year-old Omololu Akinlolu, who performs as “Hoody Baby,” has also been charged in the assault. Neither man has entered a plea.

The singer wasn’t in court for the decision but was released from a jail in Salford, outside Manchester.

After Brown was arrested, the prosecutor, Hannah Nicholls, stated in Manchester Magistrates’ Court that Brown attacked Diaw several times with a bottle and also punched and kicked him. The attack was captured on a surveillance camera in front of patrons at the venue.

According to The Sun, after the singer arrived in England on May 15, police officers went to The Lowry Hotel in Manchester after 2 a.m. to apprehend Brown. Diaw spoke to the media outlet about the alleged incident. “He hit me over the head twice or thrice. My knee collapsed as well.” He has filed a lawsuit against Brown for $16 million in damages for the injuries and losses he suffered.

