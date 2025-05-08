Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Chris Brown In Fear Of Home Address Getting Leaked If Deposition Gets Revealed Chris Brown is worried about his home address getting leaked if his recent deposition is revealed.







Chris Brown is worried his home address could be leaked if details from his recent deposition are revealed.

The singer sat down for a deposition in Los Angeles on April 30 over a lawsuit filed by his former housekeeper, who is suing him for alleged injuries she sustained after being attacked by his dog. Brown’s home address and mother’s name were revealed during the deposition, information he is trying to keep private, In Touch Weekly.

“The deposition went forward, during which Mr. Brown’s home address and mother’s name were revealed,” Brown’s lawyer explained.

The proceedings center around Maria Avila, a woman who worked for Brown in 2020 as a housekeeper, who claims she was attacked by a large Caucasian Ovcharka shepherd dog named Hades while taking out the trash. Avila is seeking $90 million in damages, claiming the incident left her with severe injuries and disfigurement to her face and arms.

Brown has denied all allegations of wrongdoing, asserting that Avila’s injuries were the result of her own actions. After trying to move the deposition to Nevada, where he now resides, the judge ordered Brown to be deposed in Los Angeles.

During the deposition, the singer’s legal team requested a protective order to block the release of the proceedings, but Avila’s attorney opposed it. As a result, Brown’s lawyers instructed him not to answer specific questions, including those about his Social Security number and other family members.

However, his home address was disclosed, prompting Brown to file a motion asking a judge to stop the potential leak of his personal information.

“Mr. Brown has historically had issues with intruders and trespassers on his property, a property at which not only he but also his minor children and other family members spend time,” his motion states. “On one occasion, after having returned from a tour, Mr. Brown came home to a stranger who had broken into and was living in his house.”

The motion continued. “These sorts of targeted break-ins constitute an ‘unwarranted annoyance’ and threaten Mr. Brown’s and his family’s safety. In addition to putting his and his family’s safety at issue, there is also a risk of exposing him to public ridicule by allowing his deposition testimony to be disseminated to the public via a news outlet, social media, or other means.”

A judge has yet to rule on Brown’s request.

RELATED CONTENT: Jamaica To Demonetize Old Cotton Banknotes: Here’s What You Need To Know