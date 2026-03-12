News by Kandiss Edwards Georgia GOP Hopeful Chris Carr Courts Black Voters — Tells Them ‘Forget Social Issues’ The Georgia race is competitive as the state will replace term-limited Gov. Brian Kemp.







Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr lobbied the Black vote, highlighting public safety and economic opportunity as central themes in his campaign for governor.

Carr, a Republican who has served as attorney general since 2016, is one of several candidates competing in the 2026 race. The Georgia race is competitive as the state will replace term-limited Gov. Brian Kemp. The nominee is reaching out to multiple local and Black outlets, and his message is clear: forget social issues, focus on the economy.

“At best we’re a 48-46 Republican state. The way you win is appeal to independent voters who care about jobs, safety, education, affordability and don’t really want to talk about social issues the way the right or the left typically has,” Carr said to the Black Information Network News.

Additionally, the gubernatorial candidate said safety is of the utmost concern as the core responsibility of government is ensuring safety for all residents, regardless of political affiliation or background.

“I truly believe that government is supposed to keep people safe,” he told Capital B. “I don’t care your race, your gender, your religion, your sexual orientation, your political party and where you’re from. You deserve to be safe in this state.”

Candidate quality matters. I’m the only Republican in this race who can win in Georgia and deliver on the issues that matter most: jobs, safety, and affordability. @blackinfonet pic.twitter.com/I2t7NusPgf — Chris Carr (@ChrisCarr_Ga) March 11, 2026

Carr said his campaign priorities include improving affordability, expanding educational opportunities, and strengthening economic development across Georgia. He pointed to his previous role as the state’s commissioner of economic development, where he worked with companies to bring jobs to the state and support business expansion.

“I spent three years as the commissioner of economic development, helping the private sector either bring good-paying jobs to this state or helping businesses here create good-paying jobs,” Carr said.

The 2026 race for Georgia governor is expected to be highly competitive. On the Republican side, Carr is competing with candidates that include Lt. Gov. Burt Jones. Democrats are also assembling a crowded field that includes high-profile figures such as former Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.

Carr’s outreach to Black voters reflects a trend in Georgia politics, where turnout among Black communities has played a decisive role in statewide elections. Though, the state typically leans Republican it has also earned Democratic votes in federal elections, most notably in the 2008 presidential election which favored Barrack Obama.

