Chris Jasper, Former Isley Brothers Member, Dead At 73

After being diagnosed with cancer in December 2024, The Isley Brothers’ Chris Jasper has died at 73.

Jasper’s family posted the announcement on his Facebook page on Monday, Feb. 24, stating he died the previous day on Sunday, Feb. 23.

“Chris Jasper, renowned singer-songwriter and producer known for his pivotal role in shaping the sound of The Isley Brothers and Isley-Jasper-Isley, and over three decades as a distinguished solo artist, passed away on February 23 at the age of 73 following a cancer diagnosis in December 2024.”

The musician’s career included being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1992 and receiving a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2014. Two years later, Jasper received the National R&B Society Lifetime Achievement Award, and in 2020, he was awarded the Soultracks Lifetime Achievement Award. Chris was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2022.

The Isley Brothers started their musical journey in the 1950s with brothers O’Kelly Isley Jr., Rudolph Isley, and Ronald Isley. In 1973, the trio became a six-member R&B group when Jasper (Rudolph’s brother-in-law), Ernie Isley, and Marvin Isley joined the group. Chris wrote, arranged, and produced many songs, including classics like “For the Love of You,” “Between the Sheets,” and “Fight the Power.”

Jasper left The Isley Brothers in 1984 when he formed Isley-Jasper-Isley with Ernie and Marvin Isley. One of their standout hits was 1985’s “Caravan of Love.”

Three years after debuting in the group, Jasper launched his solo career in 1987 and started his own record label, Gold City Records. Through the label, he released 17 R&B albums, including four gospel albums.