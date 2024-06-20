by Jeroslyn JoVonn Chris Rock, Terry Crews, Tichina Arnold To Reprise ‘Everybody Hates Chris’ Roles In Animated Series 'Everybody Still Hates Chris' will premiere later this year on Comedy Central.









Chris Rock, Terry Crews, and Tichina Arnold will reprise their roles from Everybody Hates Chris for a new animated series, Everybody Still Hates Chris.

Coming to Comedy Central later this year, the new animated version of the 2000s live-action comedy sees Rock return as narrator and executive producer and Arnold and Crews reprise their roles as Chris’ parents, Variety reports.

New cast members include Tim Johnson Jr., who plays young Chris; Ozioma Akagha, who plays Chris’ feisty little sister, Tonya; Terrence Little Gardenhigh, who plays Drew, the “golden child” of the family; and Gunnar Sizemore, who plays Greg, Chris’s only friend at school who’s “girl obsessed.”

CBS Studios, Chris Rock Enterprises, and 3 Arts Entertainment will produce the half-hour animated series “inspired by his (Rock) experience growing up as a skinny nerd in a large working-class family in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn, during the late 1980s,” according to a logline. Crews reprises his memorable role as Chris’ father, Julius, “who is a gentle giant with a relentless work ethic and cheap. Growing up dirt poor, he knows the cost of everything down to the penny. He works two jobs to support the family, and on his days off, he takes on a third job.”

Arnold returns as Rochelle, Chris’ mother, “who is smart, strong-willed, and has a nurturing spirit, but she can also be hot-headed, especially when it comes to her kids. She tolerates zero nonsense, so she quits more jobs in a month than most people do in a lifetime.”

“I’m very excited to introduce the world to another funny side of my childhood,” Rock said.

“I wanted this job to get free tickets to a Chris Rock stand-up show, but we ended up making something we’re proud of that is true to the original series we all loved,” showrunner/exec producer Sanjay Shah added.

