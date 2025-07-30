News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Amazon Union Leader Chris Smalls Choked And Beaten By Israeli Defense Forces Smalls managed to record a video, which was posted on X.







Media attention is mounting over the physical abuse of union leader Chris Smalls by Israeli forces after he boarded an aid ship headed to Gaza.

The incident took place on July 26 after Smalls joined a group in boarding the Handala as part of the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, The New Republic reports. Smalls was reportedly the only Black person on board and was said to have been subjected to harsher treatment, including being beaten and choked by Israeli defense forces.

Before the assault, and after being confronted by Israeli soldiers, Smalls recorded a video, later shared on X.

“My name is Chris Smalls from the United States. If you have seen this video, we have been intercepted at sea, and I’ve been kidnapped by the Israeli occupation forces, or forces of the country complicit in Israel’s genocide of the Palestinians,” Smalls said.

“I appeal to my comrades, friends, family, to everyone, to put pressure on the U.S. government to demand my release and the release of my comrades as soon as possible. Thank you.”

Chris Smalls, a Black American had been captured by Israeli forces. He must be released. pic.twitter.com/GjnS26E8wo — Dr. Allison Wiltz (@queenie4rmnola) July 27, 2025

On July 29, Freedom Flotilla Coalition released a detailed statement on X outlining the physical assault Smalls was subjected to by seven Israeli soldiers.

“When he reached the Israeli prison, U.S. human rights defender Chris Smalls was physically assaulted by seven uniformed individuals,” the group tweeted. “They choked him and kicked him in the legs, leaving visible signs of violence on his neck and back. When his lawyer met with him, Chris was surrounded by six members of Israel’s special police unit. This level of force was not used against other abducted activists. We condemn this violence against Chris and demand accountability for the assault and discriminatory treatment he faced.”

When he reached the Israeli prison, U.S. human rights defender Chris Smalls was physically assaulted by seven uniformed individuals. They choked him and kicked him in the legs, leaving visible signs of violence on his neck and back.

When his lawyer met with him, Chris was… pic.twitter.com/tzHJ8cyX8K — Freedom Flotilla Coalition (@GazaFFlotilla) July 29, 2025

Smalls gained national recognition in 2022 after founding a labor union at an Amazon warehouse in Staten Island, New York. His advocacy drew widespread attention and led to an invitation to the White House from President Joe Biden.

Smalls, the only Black passenger on the aid ship, was among 21 coalition members detained, including 19 civilians, parliamentarians, medics, engineers, and two journalists.

The Handala, loaded with food, baby formula, diapers, and medicine, was part of an effort to break Israel’s blockade of Gaza, which United Nations-backed hunger experts have called a “worst-case scenario of famine.” The ship was the latest mission by the Freedom Flotilla Coalition to deliver humanitarian aid.

Past efforts have also faced resistance, including a June attempt that led to environmental activist Greta Thunberg’s arrest after Israeli forces intercepted the vessel. In 2010, a similar mission ended when Israeli commandos killed 10 activists aboard the Mavi Marmara.