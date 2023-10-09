Chris Tucker Delivered Fans On Social Media With His Rendition Of ‘Amazing Grace’

Chris Tucker hilariously lifted his voice unto the Lord at a Father’s Day celebration he hosted that television judge veteran Judge Mablean Ephriam’s organization sponsored.

On Oct. 4, the 52-year-old actor and comedian reposted the inspiring moment that happened in June. Tucker took the stage with Donnie McClurkin for a rousing rendition of the gospel standard “Amazing Grace.” To the audience’s surprise, McClurkin’s iconic voice opened the hymn, and the minister passed the mic to Tucker, who managed a decent squall for the Lord.

“Singing with Faith Evans & Donnie McClurkin! We had fun at Judge [Mablean’s] ‘Honoring Unsung Fathers Awards and Scholarship Banquet,’ that I hosted,” Tucker captioned the post on Instagram.

“Like Meeeee,” he sang. “Was blind, but now I see. That’s all I know. Donnie, come get this mic.”

The crowd went up for Tucker’s candor and effort, but McClurkin wasn’t letting the actor off the hook easily. The “We Fall Down” crooner talked the comedian through the rest of the “Amazing Grace” verse, and Tucker continued.

The Rush Hour actor then passed the mic to Grammy-winning songstress Faith Evans, who effortlessly sang down. After Evans cleared the room, McClurkin retrieved the mic and finished the hymn.

The comments section wasted no time weighing in on Tucker’s performance.

“That was Uncle Pastor Donnie, Evangelist Evans, and Deacon Tucker!! 🙌🏾🙏🏾🤪.”

Michelle Williams wrote, “You betta sang!! 👀😂.”

“Y’all just gave me my whole life 😂,” Shamea Morton from Real Housewives of Atlanta penned.

“Faith Did her Thang Love love it Donnie sounds good anyway, and I love how Chris started off. Bless his heart ❤️ 😂.”

Judge Mablean established the Honoring Unsung Fathers (H.U.F) Awards 20 years ago. The nonprofit organization has also issued 178 scholarships since its inception and has honored over 100 fathers. In 2023, the honorees were Judge Greg Mathis, Derrick Waters and Bernard Kinsey. Past honorees include Bishop Demetrius Allen, Byron Allen, singer Freddie Jackson and Ron Anderson.