Chrisean Rock Takes Up Boxing For New Career Path

Chrisean Rock, better known as the former girlfriend of rapper Blueface, has recently taken a different path, as she’s been seen at the boxing gym of renowned trainer Justin Fortune (Manny Pacquiao, Mike Tyson) to pursue a career as a professional boxer.

According to Hype Fresh, videos have been popping up on social media showing Chrisean putting in work at the gym and even training outdoors with her baby on, what looks like a mountain trail. She has been known more for her reality TV appearances, where she is typically beefing with Blueface and his mother, and for being chastised for how she cares (or, in some cases, does not care) for the son she had with Blueface.

A video clip reveals her going hard in the squared circle in the Fortune Boxing Gym. She is seen with a trainer going through some drills.

Fortune reportedly died in April 2025, but the gym still operates, and Chrisean attends the venue in Hollywood.

To show her full commitment, she posted a video on X of herself working out and pushing through, highlighting the training she has to put in to be successful. The video may have been filmed on Christmas, as she says “Merry Christmas” while walking and then jogging up a hill with her son in a stroller. She is then seen running in a continuing clip.

Chrisean Rock says her son won’t be getting Christmas gifts from Santa this year as she locks in on her journey to becoming a professional boxer. 👀

pic.twitter.com/OYANZAUcpE — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) December 26, 2025

After being involved in a street tussle in Compton recently, where she was confronted by alleged gang members who attacked her because of her beef with Blueface, she also appeared on a live stream with boxer Ryan Garcia.

That’s when she announced to the world that she was going to enter the professional boxing arena, even naming Garcia as a potential trainer.

