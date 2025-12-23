Jake Paul’s MVP Promotions Will Sue Critics Accusing Boxer Of Fixing Anthony Joshua Boxing Match

After Jake Paul and his MVP Promotions team were accused of hosting a rigged boxing match against Anthony Joshua, which ended with Paul being knocked out, the YouTuber-turned-boxer’s MVP co-founder, Nakisa Bidarian, has stated that they intend to file lawsuits against the critics making the accusations.

This is not the first time Paul has been accused of “fixing” his boxing contests; the most recent accusation was the Mike Tyson fight, in which the former heavyweight champion seemed to hesitate to fight Paul with the same fervor and aggressiveness that boxing fans are used to seeing. Although Paul was knocked out in the sixth round of the match, with Joshua being a superior fighter and outweighing Paul, experts and fans expected Joshua to knock Paul out much sooner.

Bidarian appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show Dec. 22 to discuss the fight and mentioned he has heard the rumors circulating about the Paul/Joshua match and their legal team has promised to go “after a number of people” who have speculated that the fight was rigged.

“Our lawyers are actively going after a number of people,” Bidarian said. “One who claims to be a lawyer himself online. I don’t remember the name or the handle, but it was something that had like 200,000 likes. Basically, this post said there was an agreement for ‘AJ’ not to knock out Jake, but ‘AJ’ disregarded the agreement and decided to mitigate his payday but knock out Jake Paul. So it’s pretty astonishing what people say.”

He reassured everyone that, although there has been talk of them fixing fights, Paul only engages in real fights. He stated that because Joshua did not knock him out earlier than planned, the narrative changed, leading fans to believe the fight was fixed.

“It’s just beyond mind-blowing that people would think that. Anthony Joshua was on record saying that if he didn’t finish him in the first round, that would be disappointing, that would be a failure. The narrative changed as we got closer to fight night and, obviously, post-fight, and I understand why. But they were pretty adamant it would take, max, two rounds to knock out Jake Paul.”

Check out the interview below:

RELATED CONTENT: Anthony Joshua Set to Lose $66M Despite Knocking Out Jake Paul