Chrisean Rock Takes Boxing Serious, Signs With XRumble Fighting Championships

After being seen on video taking up boxing training at the Fortune Boxing Gym in California, reality TV personality Chrisean Rock has signed to become a boxer under the XRumble banner.

According to TMZ, the aspiring boxer has signed with the celebrity boxing company founded by Damon Feldman. She is expected to take part in the first female Super Middleweight Championship that will take place on April 25. No opponent has been selected for the bout, which will be at Harrah’s Philadelphia Casino in Chester, Pennsylvania.

Feldman, who founded Official Celebrity Boxing in 2003, told the media outlet that they are seeking someone in the 160- to 170-pound range to face Rock. He says she is training with Calvin Ford, Gervonta Davis’s former boxing coach, in her native city of Baltimore.

During the Christmas holiday, Rock filmed several workouts in a gym and outdoors and posted them on social media. In one clip, she is working out at the Fortune Boxing Gym with a trainer, and on what appears to be Christmas, she is shown walking and then jogging up a hill with her son in a stroller.

Before getting serious about the boxing arena, she was known more for her reality TV appearances, where she was typically beefing with her former boyfriend and baby father, Blueface, and his mother. She has also been publicly criticized for how she cares for the son she had with the rapper.

AllHipHop reported that she is returning to athletics after abandoning it for the spoils of reality television. When she was 12, she started training for track and field. As she got older, she started competing in sprints and relays, even making it to the Junior Olympics before attending Arundel High School in Maryland, where she continued her track career.

After completing high school, she was a Division I student-athlete at Santa Monica College in California. While there, she studied Kinesiology and Exercise Science.

