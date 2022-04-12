Black Twitter Side-Eyes Killing of Christian Obumseli By White Girl After His Scathing Tweets About Black Women Resurface

Last week, police officers arrested Courtney Tailor, an Instagram influencer, after she was accused of fatally stabbing her Black boyfriend, Christian Obumseli, inside his Miami apartment.

After news of the crime, social media users started recovering old posts from Obumseli’s Twitter account that allegedly slanders Black women and outlines his fetish for white women. Many on Twitter took notice and quickly distanced themselves from rallying behind Obsumseli after his brother asked for the “community’s” help in seeking justice for Obumseli’s death.

Obsumseli’s brother Jeffrey put out a statement referencing the old Tweets his brother supposedly sent out as a teenager.

Radar Online reported that among the posts uncovered from as far back as 2012 read,

“Can’t believe #oomf thinks I talk to black girls when I don’t.” Another one stated, “Black girls aren’t the only [ones] who can cook in the world!”

Jeffrey Obumseli took to his Instagram account to respond and acknowledge what he refers to as “ignorant and repulsive” social media posts his brother, Christian, wrote in the past. Instead, he wants people, especially law enforcement officials, to concentrate on the alibi Tailor has given for what took place last week resulting in his brother’s death. He said a thorough investigation is needed to obtain justice for his dead sibling.

“As a family, we strongly disagree with the ignorant and repulsive tweets from my then-high school aged brother that have recently surfaced. However, the tweets do not diminish our demand for a thorough investigation into Toby’s murder or negate the necessity for justice.

“It’s been a week since my brother was brutally and senselessly killed. Courtney Taylor (sic) Clenney’s callous actions have not been met with an ounce of remorse. We’ve seen videos of Courtney kissing her dogs while covered in what we believe to be my brother’s blood and casually getting drinks at a hotel bar days later while my brother lays in the morgue.”

He stated that his brother’s girlfriend is being “treated differently” because she is a wealthy white woman. Jeffrey said his brother reportedly had no weapon, so how could Tailor be in imminent danger. Tailor hasn’t explained “exactly what happened” leading to his brother’s murder. He says he and his family wants justice for his brother.

He ends his statement with, “My family needs your support. We cannot do this without community.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeff (@oga_jeff)

However many are side-eyeing that statement, saying don’t call for the “community” now.

I just got 1 thing to say about this Christian “Toby” Obumseli sichiation. DO NOT CALL US! Everybody wants to black women to rally behind this black man that was killed by the very woman he craved. Call HIS community. Not us!! He don’t want nothing from us. Respect his wishes. pic.twitter.com/ktt7MuMYX6 — Pilar Nolé (@PilarNole_) April 7, 2022

So #ChristianObumseli, a black man who constantly bashed black women for white women was murdered by a white woman and y’all want black women to do what exactly? Y’all gotta stop this shit in 2022. pic.twitter.com/JdTjYyreho — Shawn•Té (@Shawn__Te) April 7, 2022

Black Twitter when they found out Christian Toby Obumseli was a coon pic.twitter.com/OJoya4SGFy — Junior Maruwa (@juniormaruwa) April 7, 2022

So Christian Toby Obumseli was on social media passing around anti-black women propaganda and praising only white women only for a white woman to kill him and white police officers refusing to investigate his case…terrible story but crazy how the universe works sometimes — ❤️‍ (@itssmeclarine) April 7, 2022

On Sunday, CBS Miami reported that Christian Toby Obumseli, 27, was identified as the victim murdered inside One Paraiso in Miami’s Edgewater neighborhood. Obumseli was attacked inside his home and died after being transported by Miami Fire Rescue to JMH’s Ryder Trauma Center.

Tailor has since been arrested and held under the Baker Act because she reportedly threatened suicide, Sportskeeda.com reports. The Baker Act requires anyone threatening self-harm to be held at a psychiatric facility for at least 72 hours.