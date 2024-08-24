Legal by Stacy Jackson Dismissal Of Charges Delayed After Hearing For Former Judge Christina Peterson Postponed The former judge awaits a new hearing after her attorney, who appeared to be at the Democratic National Convention this week, is a no-show.







A Aug. 22 hearing in Georgia was delayed for former Douglas County judge Christina Peterson who awaits the attempt to have her criminal charges dismissed from a June incident where she allegedly punched an Atlanta officer during a confrontation outside of a Buckhead nightclub.

The postponed hearing comes after Peterson’s attorney Fulton County Commissioner Marvin Arrington Jr. was a no-show on Thursday morning due to a reported leave of absence, which according to Atlanta News First, he claimed to have filed three weeks ahead of the hearing. The prosecutor for the case told the judge she wasn’t aware of the notice until late Wednesday.

Seemingly, Arrington Jr. is busy at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago this week, according to recent posts on his Instagram page wear he appears wearing a lanyard that holds a DNC badge. “No way, you’re there?” a fan commented under one carousel from Aug. 20. “No way I couldn’t be here,” the commissioner responded.

As previously mentioned by BLACK ENTERPRISE, Arrington Jr. is expecting a complete exoneration for the ex-judge who was arrested on June 20 and hit with several counts of misconduct after she allegedly struck an officer in the head, what Peterson’s attorney described as actions of a “good Samaritan” who was only trying to protect an assault victim. Although video footage revealed the judge was breaking up a fight between a man and woman, the incident at Peachtree Road Red Martini Restaurant and Lounge left Peterson with charges that included simple battery against a police officer and obstruction of law enforcement.

Peterson, who officers said appeared to be under the influence the night of the altercation, waived her first appearance on June 20, which was scheduled in front of the Fulton County Magistrate Court.

The terminated judge was removed from the bench by he Georgia Supreme Court due to a pattern of judicial misconduct and replaced by attorney Valerie Vie, BE noted. Along with the Judicial Qualifications Commission’s decision to have Vie serve the remainder of her position until January 2025, Peterson was barred from holding any Georgia judicial office for seven years.

A new date for Peterson’s hearing has not been set.

