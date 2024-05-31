by Jeroslyn JoVonn Chuck D, Lil Eazy E, And More To Attend ‘Rap 4 Peace Hip-Hop Gun Violence Awareness Conference’ Hip Hop 4 Peace is honoring National Gun Violence Awareness Day by hosting a conference to address issues of gun violence in hip-hop.









“Rap 4 Peace: A Hip-Hop Gun Violence Awareness Conference” is set to take place on Sunday, June 2, 2024, at Shutters On The Beach in Santa Monica, California, to combat gun violence and call for peace in hip-hop. Organized by Hip Hop 4 Peace, in collaboration with the UNESCO Center For Peace and the United States Federation of UNESCO Clubs, Centers, and Associations, the conference will include a day of discussions tackling topics like gun references in hip-hop music, Black mental health, LGBTQ+ pride, and more.

Fox 11 anchor Christine Devine will host the event, which includes speeches from notable figures in politics and healthcare like Guy Gjoken, Chairman of the U.S. Federation of UNESCO Clubs, Centers, and Associations; Rob Bonta, California Attorney General; Katannia Plummer-Mitchell, President, Latin American and the Caribbean, UNESCO; Gabin Ahogbedji Allognon, President, African Federation, UNESCO. Celebrities to take part in the conference include Public Enemy founder Chuck D, DJ Battlecat, Lil Eazy E, Juana Sperling, Dub C and CJ Mack, Saint Harraway, Marcus King, and more.

“This nation’s normalized behavior of gun violence is not normal,” Chuck D says. “Hip-hop can, and should, lead the way to bring peace into our neighborhoods.”

Panel discussions on the program include “Hip Hop & Handguns,” “Black Mental Health: Changing The Narrative Docu-series and Adverse Childhood/Community Experiences (ACES),” and “Hip Hop Pride: LGBTQ+, Music, & Mental Wellness.” DJ Battlecat, Gary Reeves, Warren G, Marcus King, and more will take part in the “Entertainment Industry Panel On Gun Violence” ahead of the President’s Volunteer Service Award Gala where the President’s Volunteer Service Award will be presented to hip-hop artist and advocate Chuck D; Chair, dbPride and Director, Deutsche Bank Jon Tilli; Former President of the National Society of Black Physicists and Professor of Physics at Brown University Dr. Stephon Alexander; Managing Director of Kaiser Permanente Center for Gun Violence Research and Education, Dr. Angelina Ruffin; and Founder, Hip Hop 4 Peace; President, California Chapter, U.S. Federations, UNESCO Clubs, Centers, and Associations, Tina Marie Tyler.

“This event examines the issue of trauma as an underlying cause of gun violence in Black, Hispanic, and vulnerable communities,” event creator and executive producer Tina Marie Tyler says.

“Hip-hop was born from historic and systemic trauma and serves as both a mechanism for healing and a catalyst for change. Peace is the foundation of hip-hop culture and should be amplified on National Gun Violence Awareness Day.”

