Customer Pulls Up To Church’s Chicken, Kills Employee

A shooting at a Church’s Chicken drive-thru in Memphis, Tennessee, on Monday, resulted in the death of employee Anita West, following an altercation with a customer.

The shooting occurred just before 9:10 p.m., approximately six miles from downtown Memphis. USA Today reported that law enforcement arrived at the scene shortly after, discovering the female Church’s Chicken employee with a gunshot wound. Despite being rushed to a hospital, she succumbed to her injuries.

Initial police investigations revealed that the Church’s Chicken employee had been involved in a dispute with a woman driving an SUV through the drive-thru. The exact nature of their argument remains unclear. “The teal-colored SUV drove off the lot, and the victim walked outside of the business to get some air,” police reported. Moments later, gunshots were heard, and surveillance footage captured the SUV speeding away. As of Tuesday, authorities were still searching for the suspect, described as a woman with purple hair driving a teal compact SUV.

The Church’s Chicken drive-thru shooting location will remain closed for several days as the company addresses the needs of West’s family and other employees. According to WREG Memphis, a company spokesperson extended condolences, stating, “We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of one of our team members…Our thoughts and prayers go out to their family during this difficult time.” West’s family is grappling with the loss of their loved one. Her father-in-law, Loranzo West Sr., shared heartfelt words: “She was a good girl. I’ll miss her. You always miss the ones that keep it different. She wasn’t just a fit-in type. She was different. And if that one’s not around, it’s like something’s missing.”

The shooting at the Church’s Chicken drive-thru has left the community shaken. Police are reviewing surveillance footage and urge anyone with information about the shooting to contact Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.