HBCU by Jeffrey McKinney CIAA Tournament Brings Education, Jobs, And Health Events Beyond Basketball To Help The Community More than 60 companies, including Food Lion, Under Armour, and Nationwide, will be among participants at the CIAA Career Expo.







An immense 65,000 people are expected to attend the 2026 men’s and women’s CIAA basketball tournament this week in Baltimore.

Yet, it’s worth noting there will be more than just hoops going on with several special activities and vital resources being offered to help Black students, jobless workers, and the community prosper.

Much of the flurry is being stirred by a partnership between the CIAA and the American sportswear company Under Armour during Black History Month. Several events are scheduled at different venues in Baltimore, including Under Armour’s new headquarters.

The CIAA (Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association) tournament, known as “Black March Madness,” includes five days of events from February 24-28. They have made the annual affair an established custom in the city. Take the CIAA High School Education Day on Wednesday at the Baltimore Convention Center.

3,500 Students Gain Helpful Details About HBCUs

CIAA Commissioner Jacqie McWilliams Parker told BLACK ENTERPRISE by email that Education Day is one of CIAA’s most enduring legacy programs. She added that it introduces high school students to its 12 HBCU institutions and equips them with best practices for college and career readiness. This year, over 3,500 students will have a chance to explore the institutions, and present their high school transcripts for scholarship consideration. “Education remains a cornerstone of our mission.”

The event has reportedly reached over 30,000 students. High school students and chaperones meet college recruiters from Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

Another important function this year is the CIAA Career Expo that could create new jobs for students and federal workers in Baltimore who were laid off following President Trump’s job cuts.

Over 60 Companies Expected At Career Expo

McWilliams Parker explained that the event on Thursday will provide real employment opportunities and career resources. She says over 60 companies, including Food Lion, Under Armour, Nationwide, Verizon, and Wendy’s, will participate. They will offer jobs at various levels across many industries.

“This is an opportunity for job seekers to bring their resumes and have face-to-face contact with employers and potentially have access to jobs and resources that they may not have access to online.”

For the general public, the CIAA will conduct a Health and Mental Wellness Summit on Thursday to cover medical disparities within the Black community. It will include discussions on cancer, nutrition, and diabetes among the topics, with insights from local athletes and experts.

Also, the gathering will feature some high-profile speakers, including Eunique Jones Gibson, the founder of Because of Them We Can, at a Tech Summit on Friday. Luke Lawal, creator of the HBcU Buzz platform, is co-hosting the Money Moves Financial Summit on Saturday. That summit will include a fireside chat with Uncle Nearest Founder and CEO Fawn Weaver.

Weaver plans to talk about the ups and downs of her career. This month, a U.S. District judge reportedly ruled for extra time for Weaver and Kentucky lender Farm Credit, and receiver Phillip Young, to submit briefs. They have until March 5 to provide responses.

For its part, “Under Armour directly invests in CIAA student-athletes. For instance, through programs like Project Rampart and our HBCU Career Combine, Under Armour is building pathways that connect students to mentorship, scholarships, internships, and early-career exposure. At every level, the focus is long-term impact and community connection, not just tournament week,” a company spokesperson stated.

Tournament Has Colossal Economic Impact on Baltimore

Business-wise, the tournament is a financial boon. Baltimore Mayor Brandon M. Scott says while a projected impact for this year’s tourney has not been projected, the 2025 CIAA tournament alone drove more than $27 million in total economic impact and brought more than $15 million in direct spending to Baltimore. Since coming to Baltimore five years ago, the tournament has purportedly generated $100 million in economic impact for the region.

Scott shared how Black retailers and restaurateurs benefit as well. Each year, he says the CIAA tournament brings thousands of student-athletes, families, and fans to Baltimore. From 2022 to 2025, he says the tournament generated $4.8 million in direct spending with minority-owned businesses.

During the week, the CIAA and the Downtown Partnership of Baltimore host the Black-Owned Restaurant Tour , highlighting 18 Black-owned restaurants downtown.

“The tournament shows visitors the very best of Charm City — in large part because of the hard work of our Black business owners.”

RELATED CONTENT: Charlotte Wants To Spin The Block On The CIAA, Can The City Win The Tournament From Baltimore?