Ciara Reflects On Pivotal Decision To End Engagement With Future After Welcoming Son

Ciara is opening up about the “pivotal” moment when she decided to end her engagement with Future shortly after welcoming their son, Future Zahir.

The “Level Up” singer got candid during her recent appearance on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast when asked about her 2014 breakup with the chart-topping rapper. For Ciara, she said it was in her self-reflecting that she realized it was time to end things.

“It’s almost like your taste buds change,” she told host Alex Cooper.

She shared, “You gotta also sometimes look in the mirror and reflect on yourself, like what are things that I could be doing differently in my life? I’m looking for a change, but what does that mean?”

Ciara and Future enjoyed a whirlwind romance that started in 2012 and ended months after welcoming their son in 2014. The “Goodies” singer cites parenthood as a huge factor in leaving the “Mask Off” rapper.

“When you have a child, it’s very important to me; it’s no time to play around,” Ciara declared. “I am now responsible for another life, so what am I doing? How am I thinking that through?”

Now, after welcoming two children with her husband, Russell Wilson, with another on the way, Ciara can look back at her past failed relationships and see how they helped her figure out her worth.

“I want joy. I want to make sure my cup is full,” she shared, adding that “when you’re tired, you’re tired and don’t nobody want to be tired all the time.”

She continued, “Those are things that come to my mind when I process; when I was making a pivotal moment in my life.”

Ci Ci’s latest revelation about her split with Future comes weeks after she opened up about her co-parenting relationship with the “Wait For You” rapper. When asked how things were going, Ciara burst out into laughter.

Ciara when asked about coparenting! When I tell you I am in complete TEARS!!!!!!!! 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂pic.twitter.com/sSrdVPxe08 — Brit-Ta-Nay-Nay (@BrittanyLovesC) September 13, 2023

