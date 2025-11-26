Ciara, Kehlani, Olandria Carthen, Normani Honored At Femme It Forward ‘Give Her Flowhers Gala’

Femme It Forward hosted its 4th annual Give Her Flowhers Gala at the Beverly Hilton on Nov. 21, honoring Ciara, Kehlani, and other influential women for their impact on the community through entertainment, Billboard reports.

The event, celebrated the power of women and sisterhood, featured plenty of heartfelt moments among the honorees.

One of the evening’s standout moments came from Teyana Taylor, who started the gala by presenting her mother, Nikki Taylor, with The Queens Raising Queens Award. The younger Taylor, a multi-hyphenate and mother of two, thanked her mom for the example she set.

“I am the mother I am today because you are the mother you chose to be,” she said.

Other honorees included former Chairwoman of Epic Records, Syliva Rhone, who accepted the inaugural Sylvia Rhone Legacy Award; Ravyn Lenae, who received The Fem Z Award recognizing Gen Z artists shaping the next generation; Gail Mitchell, Billboard’s Executive Director of R&B/Hip-Hop, who was honored with the Mentor Excellence Award for her 26-year legacy of supporting artists and promoting inclusive storytelling in music media; and Mariah The Scientist, who earned The Bloom Award for her artistic achievements and creative growth.

Jhené Aiko praised her mother, daughter, and sisters, who presented her with The Glow Getter Award, with a heartfelt speech. “This year, they pulled me out of some really dark places,” she said. “They sat by my side when I couldn’t get out of bed.”

Kehlandi accepted The Alchemist Award from fellow Bay Area artist Goapele. Love Island star Olandria Carthen received the Self-Love Award, dedicating it to “any woman who has ever questioned her worth,” while Normani accepted The Femme It Forward Award from Ryan Destiny, highlighting the importance of community in her career journey.

“The Femme It Forward award fills me with immense gratitude because it speaks to humanity and who we are as people beyond anything else,” she said. “Philanthropy is never the work of one individual—it’s a shared effort built by communities, mentors, friends, and everyone who believes compassion is a force capable of real change.”

