Ciara Launches Antimicrobial Accessory Line ‘Dare to Roam’

Singer-songwriter and businesswoman Ciara Wilson has “leveled up again,” launching a new accessories brand called Dare To Roam.

“I’m excited to share a cool new project I’ve been working on to help you rebuild your confidence as you Dare To Roam. @daretoroam launching 8.11.21, Link in bio for exclusive access. 🔥 #DareToRoam,” Wilson posted on Instagram.

http://

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ciara (@ciara)

The stylish product line arrives right on time before kids return to classrooms in-person. With prices ranging from $42 to $98, items are meant to withstand “daily commutes, travels, days on campus, and journeys back to school. The forthcoming “everyday essential accessories and gear with elevated style and protection” is “made for the unknown journey and those who dare to roam.”

As a bonus for those who are concerned about pandemic germs, Dare to Roam helps to discourage germs collecting on it. The “custom nylon with antimicrobial protection and a water-resistant finish” provides protection “against harmful bacteria, “growth of mold, mildew and fungi,” according to a press release.

http://

“I’m excited to share a cool, new project that I’ve been working on to help rebuild your confidence as we all get back out into the world,” Ciara said in a press release. “After so much time indoors, Dare to Roam is all about feeling protected as you start traveling, sending your kids off to school, and getting back into the motions of everyday life.”

Wilson founded Dare to Roam with a New York-based creative agency, Harper + Scott. Ciara co-founded Why Not You Foundation with football star Russell Wilson, who is her husband. Dare to Roam is committed to providing 3% of the company’s profits to benefit the couple’s nonprofit, which fights “poverty through education,” according to a press release.

Click here to learn more about Dare to Roam.