Ciara and Russell Wilson Help Denver Charities Level Up With $1 Million in Donations

Singer Ciara and her husband, Russell Wilson, are truly making their mark in Denver,.

The Grammy-nominated artist and Denver Broncos quarterback hubby recently donated $1 million to numerous city-based organizations and charities, TMZ reports. The power couple announced the donation on Oct. 17 via Instagram with a touching video of them donating $100,000 each.

“We are forever grateful for the opportunity to impact our youth!” Wilson said. “Today, we celebrated 10 deserving organizations which will each receive $100,000 to support their remarkable work in health equity, education, food security, social justice, and support for children and youth.”

Through their foundations, Why Not You Foundation and Common Spirit Health, the soon-to-be-parents of four have provided funds for the purpose of education, children’s health, and poverty. The couple started the foundations in Seattle while Wilson was with the Seattle Seahawks.

However, Why Not You has faced some criticism in the past.

A report from USA Today accused the foundation of spending close to only 25% of donations on charitable efforts, and the rest go toward benefits and salaries. The $222,500 2021 salary of chief strategy officer Ryan Tarpley, was highlighted specifically.

The allegations created a heavy buzz throughout the Broncos community, prompting a televised response from the foundation’s director explaining that because of its work with different organizations who donate directly to causes, money doesn’t appear on tax records.

The Super Bowl champion chimed in as well to defend the foundation.

“Oftentimes, funds that WNYF raises with our partners are donated from those partners DIRECTLY to people and orgs with immediate needs,” Wilson wrote on Instagram. “We put in the work and we don’t need the credit. Teamwork and making a difference will always come first. As we continue to grow, we will always care more about impact than credit.”

