Ciara’s 1-Year-Old Son, Win, Crashes Her White House Press Conference

Ciara and Russell Wilson’s youngest son, Win, made sure he got his shine during his mom’s recent White House appearance.

On Wednesday, Ciara and her three children visited 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue to promote vaccines for children as part of CiCi’s work with Dr. Jill Biden,” People reports. While holding a brief press conference, the singer and entrepreneur’s daughter, Sienna Princess, 4, and sons Future Zahir, 7, and Win Harrison, 16 months sat in the audience.

But Ciara’s Q&A was taking a little too long for baby Win’s liking and he started to crawl toward his mother as any other 1-year-old would do. Win’s adorable crash of Ciara’s press conference was captured and shared online.

“Superstar @Ciara, here to promote vaccines for kids 5-11, delivers an impromptu press conference in the White House briefing room with cameos from her sons Future (7) and Win (1),” White House correspondent Nancy Cordes tweeted along with a clip of the adorable moment.

Superstar @Ciara, here to promote vaccines for kids 5-11, delivers an impromptu press conference in the White House briefing room with cameos from her sons Future (7) and Win (1) pic.twitter.com/8AypmQF888 — Nancy Cordes (@nancycordes) November 17, 2021

Despite Win crashing Ciara mid-response, the mother of three kept the show going like a true professional.

“My son Future actually got vaccinated… what — two days ago, Future?” Ciara asked her eldest child, whom she shares with rapper Future. “Yeah,” the hands-on big brother responded.

The “Level Up” singer recalled how Future Zahir reacted to receiving the vaccine in hopes of inspiring other parents to get their 5 to 11-year-old kids vaccinated.

“He walked in excited — a little nervous, but he was excited — because a lot of his classmates had already gotten vaccinated, so it was really cool to be on that journey with him,” she continued. “Being a mom and seeing it through his eyes was amazing as well.”

“I think the ultimate goal is to end this thing and for us all to feel a bit more safe and have an added layer of protection,” she said.

Ciara’s White House work comes on the heels of the FDA authorizing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use in children ages 5 to 11.