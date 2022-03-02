Citigroup Promotes Titi Cole To Lead Its Legacy Franchises

Citigroup has announced the promotion of Titi Cole as the chief executive officer of its legacy franchises segment, which consists of the consumer businesses the bank is exiting.

Cole, who has been with Citi group since 2020 when she was hired as Citigroup’s head of global operations and fraud prevention, has more than three decades experience in banking, risk and wealth management, credit underwriting, management consulting, and a bevy of other financial areas.

Cole said in a statement she is excited about yet another new opportunity with Citigroup.

“I am excited about the opportunity to lead our legacy franchises team,” Cole said in an emailed statement to BLACK ENTERPRISE. “We have a great team and will deliver on our strategic priorities with a focus on excellence and empathy.”

The Northwestern University graduate spent more than four years at Wells Fargo as an executive vice president and head of consumer and small business banking operations and contact centers. She also spent more than five years at Bank of America as a senior vice president leading retail products and underwriting for the bank’s consumer credit card, debit and checking businesses, credit card underwriting and fulfillment, and the enterprise payments network group.

Cole was named one of the Most Influential Black Executives in Corporate America in 2020 by Savoy Magazine and one of the Most Powerful Women in Corporate America by BLACK ENTERPRISE in 2019.

Cole praised Citigroup for its commitment to a diverse workforce and for being a bank that makes it a point to make sure its employees are comfortable.

‘I joined Citi about 18 months ago and remain impressed by the quality of the people, led by our CEO Jane, and our focus on transforming Citi to be a bank with a soul that delivers with excellence for our clients, shareholders, and communities we serve,” Cole told BLACK ENTERPRISE.